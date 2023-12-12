Can't have gluten or dairy? New gluten-free, vegan Granville bakery aims to serve all

Madelyn Fisher is opening Madelyn's, a gluten-free and vegan bakery located at 119 E. Elm St. in Granville. As someone with celiac disease and lupus, Fisher has perfected her own gluten-free and vegan recipes and wants the bakery to be a place where everyone, regardless of their food sensitivities or allergies, can find delicious baked goods.

Madelyn Fisher and her family have created a new bakery where everyone — no matter their food sensitivities or allergies — can find something sweet to enjoy.

Madelyn's, a new bakery located at 119 E. Elm St. in Granville, will host a grand opening from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 after having a soft opening during Granville's annual Christmas Candlelight Walking Tour Dec. 2. All the bakery's cookies, blondies, muffins, breads and other baked goods are all gluten free and vegan.

After the Dec. 16 grand opening, Madelyn's will be open Dec. 22-23 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for customers to pick up Christmas orders and purchase fresh goods from the counter. The bakery's regular hours of operation will be posted in the new year, Fisher said.

Fisher, 21, started her business more than a year ago making gluten-free and vegan baked goods. Over the last year she's partnered with local businesses and Denison University to spread the gluten-free treats in Granville and Franklin County.

As someone with celiac disease and lupus, Fisher has perfected her own gluten-free and vegan recipes. And she knew there is a desire for tasty treats for those who can't have wheat, barley or rye grain, which all contain gluten.

"I know that there's not good options and I really want to be a place where people can come into a bakery and feel like they're 100% safe to try anything that they want here," she said.

Fisher, a 2021 graduate of Worthington Christian High School, wanted her products to also be vegan because of common food allergies.

"A lot of people with celiac also have issues with eggs and dairy and all the other things so I really wanted to try and add in the vegan aspect and learn how to bake in a vegan way as well, so that way people with multiple allergies could come in and still be able to find options," she said.

The exterior of Madelyn's, a new gluten-free and vegan bakery located at 119 E. Elm St. in Granville.

Fisher was diagnosed with celiac disease and lupus at 15 years old, and adopting a gluten-free diet was an adjustment. But Fisher loved science and immunology, and she used her diagnosis as a way to learn more about each topic and herself. She quickly learned there aren't many good options for gluten-free baked goods, so creating her own delicious treats and making dinner for her mom and step-dad, Chelsea and Peter Costanzo, became her hobby.

"When I went home from school, I would bake if I was stressed about an assignment," she said. "I would like randomly get up from doing homework at nine o'clock at night and make banana bread."

Fisher said she likes to find existing recipes and then experiments with ingredients to make the recipes gluten free and vegan. Common substitutes include applesauce in place of eggs and coconut oil or soy-free vegan butter in place of butter. She also uses her own flour blends that include sorghum flour, almond flour, potato starch or oat flour.

"I use all sorts of different things and trying to make recipes is always a science project," Fisher said.

Fisher's business started in summer 2022 when she began baking gluten-free cookies for Alfie's Wholesome Food in Granville while on break from her freshman year of college. Her business quickly took off and she got partnerships with Ross' Granville Market, Station in Granville, Denison University, Leonard’s Coffee Roasting Co. in Johnstown, The Coffee Vault in Galena, and Crimson at Easton Town Center. She'd also bring items to the Worthington Farmers Market. By July 2022 she decided not to return to school in Florida, where she had been studying to become an immunologist with the hope doing lupus research.

"We kind of just decided like as a family that school will always be there and this is something that we want to just hop on now. It's something that we're all passionate about," Fisher said. "I get to spend so much more time with my family, and it's just become a thing that we've all dove headfirst into all together."

The bakery has become a family affair. Fisher's step-dad, Peter, handles the bakery's website and designed and renovated the Elm Street location.

The inside of 119 E. Elm St. in Granville was extensively renovated by Peter Costanzo, Madelyn Fisher's step-dad.

Fisher's mom, Chelsea, in May left her job with JPMorgan Chase after 23 years to help Fisher as she baked all items at their McKean Township home, where it would take eight hours to make 100 cookies in their double oven. Now Fisher can make 100 cookies in 20 minutes at the Elm Street shop.

Having the Granville location means more hands-on interactions with customers, which has become one of Fisher's favorite aspects of the business.

"It's just a completely different experience when you get to actually hand it to someone and see their reaction instead of just handing it off somewhere and it goes where it goes," she said.

Chelsea Costanzo said those interactions also lead customers, including families with young children, to share their experiences with Fisher, who occasionally will offer her contact information, so they can call her with any questions.

After living in the Granville area for seven years, it made sense that the bakery's first store would be in the village Fisher loves so much.

"It's so nice that everyone is a friend to everyone around here and all the small businesses are so supportive of each other," she said.

