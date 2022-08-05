'You can't hide': Biden signs bills to go after COVID-19 assistance defrauders
President Joe Biden signed two bipartisan bills, one extending the statute of limitations for COVID-19 assistance defrauders.
President Joe Biden signed two bipartisan bills, one extending the statute of limitations for COVID-19 assistance defrauders.
Apple said suppliers should avoid identifying Taiwan as independent of China to side-step possible supply chain disruption from Chinese scrutiny.
The former First Daughter may have a new love in her life.
Many nursing homes lost more than half their nurses and aides last year. While nursing home jobs are plentiful, facilities are struggling to rebound.
Green Thumb Industries Inc posted a more than 14% rise in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by healthy retail sales in New Jersey and Illinois. New Jersey doled out licenses for sale of recreational pot to existing medical cannabis operators, including Green Thumb, in April. Green Thumb, which operates dispensaries in Paterson and Bloomfield in New Jersey, said new store openings and strong adult-use sales from the state helped the company post revenue of $254.3 million in the quarter ended June, compared to $221.9 million a year earlier.
Paul Pelosi likely burned off a significant amount of alcohol in the 2 hours, 15 minutes between the crash and his BAC test, according to experts on such cases.
Could he push a veteran off the roster?
Kelly also requested no evidence be presented that he infected any sexual partner with herpes, impregnated any accuser or facilitated any abortions.
Kyrsten Sinema will support Democrats’ massive economic package after party leaders agreed to make tweaks to several new tax proposals.
"I intend to stay with Tesla as long as I can be useful," Musk said in response to a question on how the board would handle his succession.
Cuba announced it will begin purchasing on Thursday dollars and other convertible currencies at nearly five times the current rate in an effort to undercut the informal money market and capture the funds. Central Bank President Marta Wilson Gonzalez, appearing on state-run television on Wednesday evening, said the state-run banking system had set a new rate of 120 pesos to the dollar, compared to the official fixed rate of 24 pesos, and 115 pesos on the informal market, according to independent online news outlet El Toque tracker, the most watched in the communist-run country. Gonzalez said the new rate would float and did not apply to most activities of the state-dominated economy which would still operate at the fixed rate in effect for more than 18 months.
A bill designed to help keep young children safe by strengthening safety requirements for products with button batteries has passed both the U.S. House and Senate, and is now headed to the desk of President Joe Biden. The legislation, known as Reese's Law, is named for Reese Hamsmith, an 18-month-old Lubbock, Texas, girl who died after swallowing a button battery, the small, round batteries found in many home devices and toys. After her death, Reese's mom Trista Hamsmith made it her mission to ensure no other parent had to suffer the pain and loss her family did.
Frontier is the latest airline to trim its upcoming schedule as the airline industry continues its turbulent recovery — and some routes are being cut entirely.
His CPAC speech was heavy on MAGA and dark warnings about the coming elections. [Opinion]
The Duchess of Cambridge "doesn't go on visits on a wing and a prayer," an insider tells PEOPLE
The Arizona senator's support for the Inflation Reduction Act was contingent on the "carried interest" loophole remaining intact. She got her way.
Is Emmitt Smith the GOAT? ESPN gives its take.
A California police association confirmed Thursday that it would probe whether to revoke Paul Pelosi's membership after reports that he flashed a ID card during his May arrest.
A judge denied the request; the lawyer for Sandy Hook parents said the mistrial request was like Jones' lawyer reaching for "a fig leaf over his own malpractice."
Alyssa Farrah Griffin and Ana Navarro were officially announced as The View's newest co-hosts on Thursday, offering up a conservative point of view that Meghan McCain once voiced
Attorneys are claiming the former lead prosecutor used a burner email address and fake name to communicate with a potential witness. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.