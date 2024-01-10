Can't ignore your tinnitus? There could soon be an app to help

Tinnitus can have many different causes and it's often not clear what exactly is behind it. But researchers say a new app therapy system may help alleviate the most debilitating effects. Monique Wüstenhagen/dpa

Most cases of tinnitus cannot be cured and many patients are told there’s not much that can be done about it. Others cannot afford pricey specialist support or else have to wait a long time to be seen by a doctor.

But all that could be about to change for the better, according to researchers at universities in Australia, Belgium, France and New Zealand, who have come with a phone app sound therapy system which they believe can alleviate the "debilitating" effects of tinnitus.

Tinnitus, usually experienced as a persistent noise perceived in the ears or head when there is no external source of the sound, is often caused by an underlying health condition, such as damage to the auditory system or tension in the head and neck, doctors say.

The team tested the MindEar app on 30 tinnitus sufferers and found that 2 in 3 of them saw their condition get "significantly" better in 16 weeks. For those who tested the app as part of a series of meetings with a psychologist, the improvement time was halved.

According to Suzanne Purdy, Professor of Psychology at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, the app combines "cognitive behavioural therapy, mindfulness and relaxation exercises as well as sound therapy."

The aim is to "train your brain's reaction so that we can tune out tinnitus," Purdy said. The end result, the team hopes, is that "the sound you perceive fades in the background and is much less bothersome."