Lawyers for former President Donald Trump met Thursday morning with special counsel Jack Smith's team as a potential indictment of the former president looms, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. Posting later on his Truth Social platform, Trump said "No indication of notice was given" during the meeting regarding a pending indictment. Trump attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche met with Smith's team following the receipt of a target letter alerting Trump he is a target of the special counsel's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.