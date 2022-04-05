'Can't do it on our own': Diana Minott named case worker for Eliot, Kittery, York police

Diana Minott, a social services professional, has been hired to work with three York County, Maine police departments to help address the needs of residents in crisis.

“My goal in doing this work is really providing some hope and sustainable change for our communities,” said Minott, the new community outreach liaison working with the Eliot, Kittery and York police departments.

Working with police in the three towns, Minott is being dispatched to residents in crisis and those in need of connection to aid organizations, replacing police in some face-to-face interactions. Police in the three towns are funding the position through the York County Community Action Corporation.

The York County Community Action Corporation and the Kittery, York and Eliot police departments are teaming up to help citizens get connected to social services.

All of Minott’s referrals are coming from police in the three southern Maine towns. She could counsel a family experiencing a sudden death, help people in need of fuel assistance, tend to someone battling food insecurity or respond to reports of domestic violence. Minott also could be dispatched to residents experiencing a mental health crisis, homelessness or substance abuse.

Minott’s social services background encompasses her professional career since she graduated high school in 2001. She has served as a victim witness advocate with the Maine attorney general's office, with the state’s Alternative Response Program and as a certified family mediator.

“The fact that the three departments are collaborating and coming together around this resource is very unique, and it’s amazing to see that collaborative approach,” said Meaghan Arzberger, integrated services coordinator with the York County Community Action Corporation.

Police chiefs welcome the help

Diana Minott, seen Friday, April 1, 2022, is the new case worker for the police departments in Kittery, Eliot and York through York County Community Action.

Kittery Police Chief Robert Richter expressed his gratitude for Eliot and York police, as well as the York County Community Action Corporation, for bringing the plan to fruition for the betterment of the community.

The shared hope is Minott’s presence in plain clothes will provide more comfort to locals in times of crisis, while also easing the challenge for police to effectively juggle multiple emergency calls.

“Really, it’s a benefit to the community,” he said. “The benefit to the police department is that we’ll see less repeat calls, but the benefit to the community is huge because people are going to get the services they need. It’s something that we try to provide, but we just can’t do it on our own.”

Minott’s work in tandem with police has already proven to be beneficial. Last week, a local resident died unexpectedly. Minott worked with a school resource officer and school counselors to aid the family of the deceased person.

Richter said police responding to deaths would be focused on the investigation and related issues like traffic backups.

“All of our resources are focused on the law enforcement part of it, yet we have the human side of it, which is that somebody lost a loved one. We typically don’t have the resources or the time allocated to do that,” he said.

Asked if she gets feelings of burnout in an emotional field, Minott pointed to her support system.

“There’s plenty of examples that I can provide where you encounter stressful situations and there’s a lot of moving dynamics and a lot of things that could be easy to take home with you,” she said. “And I think for me, (what makes it easier) is really the networking of the support around us.”

Eliot Police Chief Elliot Moya said police are almost always the first call in times of crisis. That doesn’t mean they are always the right fit.

The three municipalities and the York County Community Action Corporation, he said, are all “like-minded” in showing citizens the resources that can be utilized in place of police.

“It’s refreshing,” Moya said about Minott’s involvement. “Although some of the calls aren’t fun, it’s been fun to move collectively and in this direction.”

Owen Davis, York’s acting police chief, said support for Minott’s work in town has been widespread. As the three towns’ worked to fund the liaison position, Davis said, there has been a call for York to hire its own case manager-style employee.

That’s a decision he believes all three departments will address in the future.

“Obviously there's a tremendous need for it, and I think what I'm most excited about with this program is that it’s going to make an impact in a lot of people’s lives,” Davis said.

According to Arzberger, several regional police departments have contacted the York County Community Action Corporation inquiring about the work Minott does with Eliot, Kittery and York police.

“Clearly it’s needed and… it sounds like many (police) departments recognize the need for this,” she said.

Diana Minott is the new community outreach liaison for the police departments in Kittery, Eliot and York through the York County Community Action Corporation.

Arzberger added the York County Community Action Corporation has employees with qualifications similar to Minott who work with the county’s refugee and asylum-seeking population and people struggling with opioid use.

“We’ve kind of recognized the need to target certain groups and build our expertise,” she said.

When preparing for the job, Minott did a Google search for the acronym for her official position: “COL.”

"COL," she learned, is defined as “the lowest point of a ridge or saddle between two peaks, typically affording a pass from one side of a mountain range to another.”

“That is very much what I feel like this role is,” Minott said. “Working alongside people, being present for the crisis intervention work that the police might do, but also holding the hand with the individual as they move through the process, as well as the networking component with the community.”

If you need help

Leaders of the Eliot, Kittery and York police departments encourage the public to contact their town's respective police departments:

Eliot: (207) 439-1179.

Kittery:(207) 439-1638.

York:(207) 363-4444.

