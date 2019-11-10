Can't Pay the Medical Bill? Your Hospital May Take You to Court

Amanda Sturgill, who was sued by Ballad Health, the local hospital, over $2,498 in outstanding debt for her teenage daughter’s back surgery, sorts through legal notices and statements from bill collectors at her home in Norton, Va., Oct. 25, 2019. (Kristian Thacker/The New York Times)

WISE, Va. — When a judge hears civil cases at the courthouse in this southwest Virginia town two days a month, many of the lawsuits have a common plaintiff: the local hospital, Ballad Health, suing patients over unpaid medical bills.

On a Thursday in August, 102 of the 160 cases on the docket were brought by Ballad. Among the defendants were a schoolteacher, a correctional officer, a stay-at-home mother and even a Ballad employee — all of whom had private insurance but were still responsible for a large share of their bill, the result of large deductibles and copayments.

Ballad, which operates the only hospital in Wise County and 20 others in Virginia and Tennessee, filed more than 6,700 medical debt lawsuits against patients last year. Ballad’s hospitals have brought at least 44,000 lawsuits since 2009, typically increasing the volume each year.

In nearly all such cases, the hospitals prevail. Only about a dozen patients showed up for the August court date in Wise, hoping to work out a payment plan or contest the claims.

“There is this new group of people who, on paper, look like they should be able to afford their bills,” said Craig Antico, founder of the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt, which buys and forgives outstanding bills. “They’re middle-class; they have relatively good credit ratings; they’re not transient. But they have these big deductibles, and they can’t afford their bills.”

From Delaware to Oregon, hospitals across the country are increasingly suing patients for unpaid bills, a step many institutions were long unwilling to take.

In some places, major hospitals now file hundreds or even thousands of lawsuits annually. Those cases strain court systems and often end in wage garnishments for patients.

In Milwaukee, for example, a nonprofit children’s hospital has sued 1,101 patients since the beginning of 2018 — more cases than it brought in the entire previous decade. The city’s only top-level trauma center filed 2,074 suits last year, more than double the prior year’s number.

And some of the country’s most prominent academic hospitals, including Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and NewYork-Presbyterian, also have sued more patients in recent years.

The hospitals say that they are turning to the courts more frequently as deductibles rise and patients owe more but that this practice affects a small fraction of their patients. They defend the suits as necessary to recouping outstanding bills and keeping health systems afloat. “We’re only pursuing patients who have the means to pay but choose not to pay,” said Anthony Keck, vice president for system innovation at Ballad Health.

But patient and consumer advocates say hospitals are making faulty assumptions about insured patients’ ability to pay. They also argue that the lawsuits and wage garnishments hit middle- and low-income populations, who struggle to keep up with the lost income. A cashier at a Providence Health hospital in Oregon reported having wages garnished for outstanding medical debt to her own employer. For one paycheck for 80 hours of work, she took home 54 cents after a garnishment and other deductions.

Wage seizures have led patients to sign up for public assistance programs, fall behind on bills, give up their insurance and take on credit card debt, according to interviews.

“I know I owe it, which is fine, and of course I want to pay it,” said Amanda Sturgill, 41, whom Ballad took to court. “It just seems like they want their money no matter what my situation is.”

Sturgill earns $12.70 an hour and gets health benefits working full time as an order processor for an audio equipment manufacturer. She is going through a divorce and supports four children.

Ballad sued her in June over $2,498 in outstanding debt for her teenage daughter’s back surgery. Sturgill set up a $150-a-month payment plan but often struggles to come up with the money.

“Sometimes, if I’m getting close to the payment date and don’t have the money, I’ll go to the flea market and sell some of my things,” she said. “We get by on a lot of cheap soup beans and sandwiches. It terrifies me because I don’t know what they’ll do if I fall behind.”

This type of medical debt collection has come under increased scrutiny from judges and state lawmakers. New York is considering legislation that would significantly reduce the statute of limitations on medical debt. Connecticut may reform its system to make it easier for patients, who rarely have legal representation, to navigate.