"He can't remember his wife's name!": Biden turns the tables on Trump over age attacks

President Joe Biden addressed concerns about his age by underscoring Donald Trump's ostensible senility during a Monday appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

After Meyers noted how some recently leaked documents observed that the president is 81, Biden sarcastically replied, "Who the hell told you that? That's classified."

Meyers went on to ask how Biden plans to combat concerns in recent polling about his age ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“Well, a couple things. Number one, you got to take a look at the other guy,” Biden said. “He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name,” he added, referring to claims that Trump called his wife Melania "Mercedes" during the keynote speech at a recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event, though he appeared to be addressing Mercedes Schlapp, the wife of CPAC founder Matt Schlapp.

“It’s about how old your ideas are,” Biden added. “Look, I mean, this is a guy who wants to take his back …he wants to take us back in Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are 50, 60 years. They’ve been solid American positions."

Biden went on to tout his achievements in office and called out the GOP for killing a bipartisan immigration deal he backed.

"It’s overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly supported by Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate," he said of the deal. "But because, I don’t know this very fact, but I was told that Trump was picking up the phone call and speaker of the House saying, 'Don’t let it pass.' Why not? Because you don’t think it’s good because it will benefit Biden. That’s no way to run a country. That’s no way to deal. We didn’t even when we had real divisions back when I was a young senator, among Democrats and Republicans, that that wasn’t the way it worked. And look, I think this is not your father’s Republican Party. They’ve got about 30% of the Republican Party controlling at all. And, and I think it’s we’re going to break it."