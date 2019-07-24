'I can't get into that': Robert Mueller stands his ground as Jim Jordan digs into investigation's origins

Robert Mueller told Rep. Jim Jordan he "can't get into" the origins of the FBI investigation eight times during his House testimony on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON – Rep. Jim Jordan, an outspoken critic of the special counsel investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election, sharply questioned Robert Mueller about the origins of the FBI investigation that began before Mueller's appointment.

The exchange took place as the former special counsel testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Mueller said in his opening statement that he was "unable to address questions about the opening of the FBI’s Russia investigation" because it is the subject of an ongoing Justice Department review.

But that didn't stop Jordan from trying.

He began by asking about Joseph Mifsud, a London-based professor connected to high-level Kremlin officials who had contact with Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, according to Mueller's report. The report said Mifsud lied to investigators, and Jordan asked why he was not charged for that when others who lied, including Papadopoulos, were.

"I can't get into internal deliberations with regard to who would or would not be charged," Mueller replied.

"You charged a lot of other people for making false statements," Jordan said.

Jordan then launched into a passionate monologue about the opening of the FBI investigation and his view that they "spied on two American citizens associated with a presidential campaign," referring to Papadopoulos and former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Then he asked how Papadopoulos found out that the Russian "had dirt" on Hillary Clinton.

"I can't get into the evidentiary filings," Mueller said.

"Yes, you can, because you wrote about it," Jordan said, raising his voice. "You gave us the answer. Page 192 of the report, you tell us who told him: Joseph Mifsud."

"He's the guy who starts it all, and when the FBI interviews him, he lies three times and yet you don't charge him with a crime," Jordan said. "And I'm curious as to why."

"Well, I can't get into it and it's obvious, I think, that we can't get into charging decisions," Mueller said.

Jordan asked if Mifsud lied to special counsel investigators as well.

"I can't get into that," Mueller said.

"Did you interview Mifsud?" Jordan asked.

"I can't get into that," Mueller said.

Jordan asked if Mifsud was connected to any foreign intelligence agencies.

"I can't get into that," Mueller said again. "Can't get into that."

"Lot of things you can't get into," Jordan said.

