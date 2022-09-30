'We can't rule out sabotage': Massive damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system has sparked a surge in natural gas prices — here's why they could keep soaring

Jing Pan
·4 min read
'We can't rule out sabotage': Massive damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system has sparked a surge in natural gas prices — here's why they could keep soaring
'We can't rule out sabotage': Massive damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system has sparked a surge in natural gas prices — here's why they could keep soaring

Energy prices have soared in 2022. And what happened in Europe earlier this week could add fuel to the fire.

On Monday, Denmark and Sweden reported that there were gas leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. The Nord Stream pipeline system is used to transport Russian natural gas to Europe.

Swedish seismologists said two underwater explosions were detected. Officials suggest that the damage could have been done on purpose.

“It's hard to imagine that these are coincidences. We can't rule out sabotage,” Denmark's prime minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

NATO called the incident the result of “deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage.”

This could escalate the tension in the region.

Don’t miss

“Any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable & will lead to the strongest possible response,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission in a tweet.

The incident also led to a rise in the price of natural gas. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) popped 2.9% on Wednesday.

While natural gas prices pulled back on Thursday, UNG is still up around 80% year-to-date.

Moreover, the news brought renewed investor attention to natural gas companies. Here’s a look at two that Wall Street finds particularly attractive.

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Given how much the price of natural gas has gone up in 2022, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that liquefied natural gas producer and exporter Cheniere Energy is firing on all cylinders.

The stock surged 6.8% on Wednesday and is up 59% year to date.

In Q2, Cheniere Energy generated $8.0 billion of revenue, marking a 165% increase year over year.

Earlier this month, management announced a “20/20 Vision” long-term capital allocation plan. The company expects to generate more than $20 billion of available cash through 2026 and achieve a run-rate distributable cash flow of over $20 per share.

It also gave shareholders a “pay raise” by increasing the quarterly dividend payment by about 20% to 39.5 cents per share.

Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan recently reiterated a ‘buy’ rating on Cheniere Energy while raising his price target from $159 to $201. Considering that shares trade at $162 today, the new price target implies a potential upside of 24%.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Chesapeake Energy is an exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. It has operations in several prolific basins, including Marcellus, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville.

The company’s net production rate in Q2 was approximately 4,125 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (MMcfe) per day, of which 91% was natural gas. So it is solidly positioned if natural gas prices were to continue trending up.

Chesapeake’s financials have already shown great improvements. In Q2, the company earned $494 million in adjusted free cash flow, up 69% from the $292 million generated in the year-ago period.

The company also raised its base quarterly dividend rate by 20% to $0.55 per share. It’s paying a variable dividend on top of the base dividend, too — the total payout was $2.32 per share in the latest quarterly distribution.

Chesapeake shares rose 3.9% on Wednesday and is up 39% in 2022. Goldman Sachs analyst Umang Choudhary sees further upside on the horizon.

Choudhary has a ‘buy’ rating on Chesapeake shares and recently raised his price target to $117 — roughly 27% above where the stock sits today.

What to read next

  • House Democrats have officially drafted a bill that bans politicians, judges, their spouses and children from trading stocks — but here's what they're still allowed to own and do

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns the 'worst is yet to come' — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he offered these 2 'cheap and viable' names

  • Biggest crash in world history': Robert Kiyosaki issues another dire warning and now avoids ‘anything that can be printed’ — here are 3 hard assets he likes instead

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia says Nord Stream likely hit by state-backed 'terrorism'

    Russia said on Thursday that leaks spewing gas into the Baltic Sea from pipelines to Germany appeared to be the result of state-sponsored "terrorism", as an EU official said the incident had fundamentally changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine. The European Union is investigating the cause of the leaks in the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines and has said it suspects sabotage was behind the damage off the coasts of Denmark and Sweden. Four days after the leaks were first spotted, it remains unclear who might be behind any attack on the pipelines that Russia and European partners spent billions of dollars building.

  • Fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines, Swedish coastguard says

    Sweden's coastguard said on Thursday it had discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines earlier this week, after ruptures first reported on Monday sent gas spewing into the Baltic Sea. The European Union suspects sabotage was behind the leaks on the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe, and has promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure. While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the suspected blasts, they were filled with gas that has been spewing out and bubbling to the surface of the Baltic Sea since Monday.

  • Pentagon chief: Too soon to say who might be behind Nord Stream pipeline ruptures

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday it was still too soon to speculate who might have been behind the Nord Stream pipeline ruptures. Austin added that he discussed the incident with his Danish counterpart on Wednesday, "and he pointed out to me that it will be several days before he's able to get the right team in to look at the sites and really try to determine as best possible what happened." "Until we get further information, or are able to do further analysis, we won’t speculate on who may have been responsible," Austin said.

  • Vista Co-Founder Plans Software Comeback With $3 Billion Haveli Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Haveli Investments, the firm founded by former Vista Equity Partners president Brian Sheth, is planning to raise at least $3 billion for a software-dedicated private equity fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband F

  • In absence of EU gas price cap, some countries plan to propose their own

    A group of European Union countries will take the unusual step of drafting their own legislative proposal for an EU gas price cap, Poland's climate minister said on Friday, amid scepticism from Brussels over the idea. At a meeting on Friday, ministers from EU countries debated whether to cap gas prices to tame soaring energy costs and inflation - an idea that has support from at least 15 states, but which is opposed by others including Germany, Europe's biggest gas market. Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said after the meeting - which did not yield a firm commitment from Brussels that the EU will propose a price cap - a group of countries would make a proposal of their own.

  • "It can explode right there": Ukraines Defence Minister on state of Russias nuclear weapons

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:40 Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that Russia's nuclear arsenal may be well beyond its date of expiry: "if you press the button, it can explode right there".

  • Nord Stream leaks spur accusations of 'sabotage'

    STORY: The Swedish Coast Guard on Thursday said it discovered a fourth unexplained gas leak in the undersea Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Europe.And as gas rose to the surface, allegations of sabotage flew between Brussels, Moscow and Washington.The European Union is investigating the cause of the leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines under the Baltic Sea and has said it suspects sabotage, to which it promised a "robust and united response." But it has not said who is to blame.From Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned "any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response."And an EU official drew a direct link between the Nord Stream leaks and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying about the possible sabotage of pipelines, "this fundamentally changes the nature of the conflict as we have seen it so far."It's unclear why any nation, either supplying energy or consuming it, might seek to sabotage key energy infrastructure."I would be very doubtful that it's going to be any European state, why would any European state do this? And, again, I doubt it can be the U.S. also. So this is why I think the most logical - even if it's not the logical element - points to Russia."Thierry Bros is a European gas expert at Sciences Po university in Paris. He told Reuters it's far from certain that Russia might seek to sabotage its own multi-billion-dollar energy infrastructure.But he said that of all the possible perpetrators, Russian President Vladimir Putin may be the most likely, as part of a wider campaign by the Kremlin to highlight the fragility of Europe’s energy supply."Vladimir Putin is in fact making two wars: one, military one against Ukraine, that he might lose, but one he started quite a long time ago against the EU, against EU values. He is using loads of tools to do this, disinformation and weaponization of gas."Russia and European partners spent billions building the pipelines, which are operated by Russian energy firm Gazprom.Moscow - conducting its own investigation - has said it suspects what it called "state-sponsored terrorism," and a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday said Washington had the most to gain from the damaged pipelines.The Kremlin has also said allegations of Russian responsibility were "stupid."Moscow had halted deliveries via Nord Stream 1, saying Western sanctions had hampered operations. Nord Stream 2 had not started commercial operations. Although neither was in use at the time of the leaks, both still contained large volumes of gas.

  • GM is teaming up with a Palo Alto startup to develop longer-range EV batteries

    A local battery startup now has a big-time auto industry partner. General Motors Co. has signed a research-and-development deal with and has invested in OneD Material Inc., the companies announced Thursday. Palo Alto-based OneD has developed a process of increasing battery capacity by adding silicon to their anodes.

  • Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

    The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian position is also reverberating on social media forums popular with American conservatives and far-right groups. NATO leaders believe the damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines between Russia and Germany is the result of sabotage.

  • EU adopts levy on excess energy profits, no natgas price cap

    European Union energy ministers on Friday adopted a package of measures to ease an energy crisis, including a levy on windfall profits of fossil fuel companies, but an agreement on capping natural gas prices that is supported by a majority of countries remained off the table.

  • Ukraine Bids to Join NATO Despite Long Odds

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine formally applied to join NATO Friday, but the alliance is likely to react cautiously to avoid provoking a full-blown conflict with Russia since members are pledged to come to each other’s defense.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 2

  • Kristen Bell Shares The Hilarious Prank Her Daughters Played on Her

    When your kids decide to randomly be sweet, you should probably be on alert. It’s always the quiet times when they are up to no good! Kristen Bell’s daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, recently made their mom breakfast — that had an eye-watering secret ingredient. “When the kids make you cinnamon toast,” the Central […]

  • Russian Consulate in New York City vandalized overnight

    The Russian Consulate in New York City was vandalized early Friday morning with red spray paint, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed. Police responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday that the facade of the Russian Consulate on the Upper East Side had been vandalized. No arrests were…

  • Broncos injuries: Dalton Risner did not practice Wednesday

    Broncos guard Dalton Risner (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

  • Larry Summers warns that the risks building in the market look similar to the onset of the Great Financial Crisis as volatility in the UK threatens to spread globally

    "In the same way that people became anxious in August of 2007, I think this is a moment when there should be increased anxiety," Summers said.

  • Stocks Drop as Traders Anticipate Rate-Hike Pain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An attempt by US stocks to stage a rebound for the second time this week was cut short as Federal Reserve officials reinforced their higher-rates-for-longer message.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low a

  • Can You Imagine a Day Without the Work of Black Women? The “Day Without Us” Campaign Wants Us to Try

    It’s been nearly 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but some Black women aren’t letting decades of reproductive rights slip away quietly.

  • Debt Markets Have Faltered Dramatically: Solomon CEO

    "The public debt markets for below investment-grade credit are going to be shut for a while," Solomon Partners CEO Marc Cooper says on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • CarMax’s Huge Earnings Miss Points to Trouble Ahead for New-Car Market

    (Bloomberg) -- New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles -- which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday -- suggests trouble ahead for automakers.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After

  • Tech stocks slip amid economic uncertainty, investor fears

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to discuss the state of tech stocks amid economic uncertainty.&nbsp;