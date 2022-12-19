'You can't shoot a baby in this town': Operation Call-Out results in arrests

Earlier this month, after a 34-year-old man was killed and three people, including a child, suffered injuries in a shooting in York, about 84 members of law enforcement descended on the city and arrested individuals who put the community at risk.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow, flanked by local, state and federal law enforcement officials, said at a news conference Monday that his department had warned that shootings would bring police, and the agencies and partners mobilized in less than a week of the violence.

"This is going to be what happens each and every time you endanger this community and the good people in it," Muldrow said. "This is what's coming."

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow, flanked by local, state and federal law enforcement officials, speaks at a news conference Monday that his department had warned that shootings would bring police, and the agencies and partners mobilized within less than a week of the violence.

He urged individuals involved to heed the message and to find a better way, and "know there's a lot of us who want to help you and help you get there." Muldrow said the department doesn't want to take action through law enforcement, but it will if necessary.

It comes as the city has recorded 21 homicides this year, the most in a couple of decades. Not all were gun related. Meanwhile, the number of shootings is down.

Homicide:Coroner IDs 34-year-old man killed in shooting in York

How 'Operation Call-Out' culminated

Law enforcement had warned individuals in late October that it was not going to put up with the gun violence, Lt. Matt Irvin said.

Several weeks passed without any violence.

But then on Dec. 6, Demetres Lewis, 34, of the 1000 block of Edison Street in York, was fatally shot in the area of South Belvidere and West Poplar streets.

Three days later, two adults and a 3-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street. They are recovering, police said.

Operation Call-Out culminated in the following:

8 individuals federally indicted on firearms charges.

16 individuals arrested for firearm and/or drug charges.

12 recovered firearms (two were ghost guns).

26 people arrested for felony and misdemeanor outstanding warrants (48 total warrants). Of that number, six were from the United States Marshals Service and 20 were from the York County Sheriff's Office.

Quantities of cocaine and marijuana were seized.

Story continues

U.S. Attorney Jerry Karam said at the news conference that his office has been participating in the Group Violence Initiative for some time, and the individuals arrested last week are going to face the full force in effect of the federal government, which includes the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

U.S. Attorney Jerry Karam said at the news conference that those 'individuals picked up last week now are going to face the full force in effect of the federal government.'

The defendants are going to get significant jail time, Karam said.

"The only way we make York safe is to stop the gun violence, and that has to stop right now," he said.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said this is what law enforcement does every day. They focus non-stop on identifying individuals who are causing crimes of violence and other people associated with them.

'It was ... horrible': Witness details fatal beating of defenseless Zachary Young

Tiff Lowe, GVI project manager, said 'we're tired of hearing parents screaming because they lost their child, we're tired of our community being afraid to sit on their porch, we're tired of being afraid and wondering who is next...We want more graduations, we want less funerals, we want more success stories and less prison stories...'

'We want you safe, alive and free'

Tiff Lowe, GVI project manager, said it is a strategy that a group of community service providers and law enforcement follow. The focus is to keep individuals safe, alive and free, a message that is shared with individuals.

Resources, such as jobs, clothing and food, are offered.

The community and the team are tired of the violence, she said.

"We're tired of hearing parents screaming because they lost their child. We're tired of our community being afraid to sit on their porch," she said. "We're tired of being afraid and wondering, 'Who's next?'

"Our focus is we want more graduations. We want less funerals. We want more success stories and less prison stories," she said. "And the only way this will work is if we, as a community, work together."

York Mayor Michael Helfrich implored anyone associated with young people to give them support, love and whatever they need so they know their lives are worth more than ending up in a grave or in prison.

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday said, 'This isn't just a press conference. This is what we do every day...we focus non-stop on identifying individuals who are causing crimes of violence and other people who are associated with them.'

Reflecting on 2022 homicides

While homicides are up in the city for 2022, the overall number of shootings is down by 7%, police said.

The work the department is doing is good and is not going to veer away from the strategy. If anything, it is going to apply more pressure, Muldrow said.

"At the end of the day, all I want to say is, 'You can't shoot a baby in this town,'" and that should be more than just enough to get law enforcement upset. That should get the community upset. We have to have some limits," he said.

The whole nation is going through a gun control violence issue that needs to be controlled in Washington, D.C. and is not, Helfrich said. Most of the homicides in York are part of a bigger issue that is surging through the country.

Muldrow said he's excited about things that will be coming in the new year with the help of the mayor and the city council to take things up a notch.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Police: Operation Call-Out nets arrests after gun violence