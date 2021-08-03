'They can't sit calmly in Tehran': Israel vows to retaliate against Iran if US won’t

'They can't sit calmly in Tehran': Israel vows to retaliate against Iran if US won’t
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joel Gehrke
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Israel will retaliate against an alleged Iranian attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea — and unilaterally, if need be, according to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“They can’t sit calmly in Tehran while igniting the entire Middle East — that’s over,” Bennett said Tuesday while meeting with military officials in northern Israel. “We are working to enlist the whole world, but when the time comes, we know how to act alone.”

US AND UK ACCUSE IRAN OF DRONE STRIKE ON OIL TANKER

Bennett’s statement would seem to raise the likelihood of a high-profile clash between Israel and Iran, a development with domestic and diplomatic significance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged a “collective response” to the incident, which killed two civilians — one from the United Kingdom and another from Romania.

“We join Allies in strongly condemning the recent fatal attack on the MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman, and express our condolences to Romania and the United Kingdom for the losses they have suffered,” a NATO spokesperson said Tuesday. “Freedom of navigation is vital for all NATO Allies, and must be upheld in accordance with international law. The United Kingdom, the United States, and Romania have concluded that Iran is highly likely responsible for this incident. Allies remain concerned by Iran's destabilizing actions in the region, and call on Tehran to respect its international obligations.”

Still, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Bennett ousted in June, is accusing Bennett of running the risk that President Joe Biden’s administration will sabotage an Israeli strike.

“The information that is sent to America could be leaked to major media outlets, and in this way, our operations will be thwarted,” Netanyahu told the Israeli Legislature. “This is an existential issue for Israel, in which there may be surprises, and sometimes surprises are needed.”

Bennett leads a fragile coalition with a thin majority. As a right-wing leader who draws support from some of the same lawmakers most likely to be sympathetic to Netanyahu’s critique, he could sense a political need to fortify his security credentials.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Iran knows the price that we’ll exact when anyone threatens our security,” Bennett said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Foreign Policy, National Security, Iran, Israel, NATO, Naftali Bennett, Benjamin Netanyahu

Original Author: Joel Gehrke

Original Location: 'They can't sit calmly in Tehran': Israel vows to retaliate against Iran if US won’t

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bennett says Israel able to "act alone" against Iran over ship attack

    Israel is rallying global action against Iran over an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off Oman last week but is capable of responding on its own if necessary, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday. The United States, Britain and Israel blamed Iran for the suspected drone strike on Thursday in which two crew members, a Briton and a Romanian, were killed. Tehran denies any involvement.

  • Iran-backed forces seize tanker, maritime sources say; Iran denies it

    DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) -Iranian-backed forces are believed to have seized an oil tanker in the Gulf off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, three maritime security sources said, after Britain's maritime trade agency reported a "potential hijack" in the area on Tuesday. Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied that Iranian forces or allies were involved in action against any ship off the UAE coast, saying the incident was a pretext for "hostile action" against Tehran, state television reported on its website.

  • Taliban going door to door to hunt down Afghan interpreters

    “I am stuck in Helmand Lashkar Gah,” a former Afghan interpreter told The Telegraph.

  • Trump spy chief calls for China to be stripped of 2022 Olympics

    John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump, has called for China to be stripped of the 2022 Winter Olympics, citing its crimes against humanity against Uyghur Muslims and its stonewalling of an investigation into COVID-19's origins.

  • U.S., Israel, U.K. Vow Action Against Iran on Tanker Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S., Israel and the U.K. all vowed to respond to a deadly drone attack on an Israeli-linked tanker last week in a major waterway for global oil shipments that they blamed on Iran.“There will be a collective response,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Monday. Blinken gave no details of what that might entail.Middle East foes Iran and Israel have traded multiple accusations of shipping attacks in recent months. But Thursday’s strike off the coast of Oman, w

  • British navy group: 'Potential hijack' of ship off UAE coast

    The British navy warned Tuesday of a “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman, without elaborating. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as commercial shipping in the region has found itself caught in the crosshairs. Most recently, the U.S., the U.K. and Israel have blamed Iran for a drone attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman that killed two people.

  • US plans 50% more wild horse roundups amid Western drought

    U.S. land managers have begun efforts to capture about 50% more wild horses than originally planned this year because of severe drought across the U.S. West — about 6,000 additional animals primarily in Nevada, Oregon and Colorado. The Bureau of Land Management said the emergency roundups that began Sunday in Oregon and Monday in Nevada concentrate on places where “chronic overpopulation” of the herds “already has stretched the available food and water to its limits.” “As one of the agencies charged with the responsibility to protect and manage America’s wild horses and burros, the BLM is prepared to take emergency action where we can in order to save the lives of these cherished animals,” said Nada Wolff Culver, the bureau’s deputy director for policy and programs.

  • China lodges representations with BBC over flood reporting

    China has lodged a stern representation with Britain's BBC over its reporting of the floods in Henan and a statement over how foreign journalists were being treated, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The broadcaster had said in a statement last month that the Chinese government should take immediate action to stop attacks which endanger foreign journalists. The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China had said journalists from several media outlets covering the floods were harassed online and by local residents, including some receiving death threats.

  • Biden to address NY Gov. Cuomo sexual assault allegations amid new calls for him to resign

    A report from the New York state attorney general's office found Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including staff members.

  • Belarus opposition leader says: we must end Lukashenko's 'hell'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday a non-violent transition to democracy from President Alexander Lukashenko's "hell" was possible in the former Soviet republic. "I absolutely believe in a non-violent transition of power," Tsikhanouskaya, a 38-year-old former teacher and blogger, told Reuters. "What is going on in Belarus is our pain - we want this hell finished as soon as possible in our country."

  • Iran Ready To Deliver "Crushing" Military Response After Tanker Attack

    Iran on Sunday issued a formal denial that it was behind the major Thursday night drone attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off Oman

  • Olympics Latest: Women's semifinals set in beach volleyball

    The women’s semifinals are set in beach volleyball after a pair of upsets. The United States and Switzerland won in the morning session and will meet in the first match on Thursday. It would be the first-ever women’s beach volleyball medal for either Switzerland or Latvia and just the second for any European country.

  • How Margot Robbie Told John Cena About Her "Awkward" Life-Size Cut-Out of Him

    Suicide Squad co-stars Margot Robbie and John Cena go way back, but not as you may expect. See Cena recall when Robbie "got up the courage" share an "awkward" past with his cardboard cut-out.

  • Olympic Men's Basketball Final Four Set, Team USA to Play Australia In Semifinal

    Just four teams remain alive in the Tokyo Olympics mens basketball knockout round after quarterfinals concluded Tuesday morning: France, Slovenia, Australia and Team USA.

  • Florida may drop Ben & Jerry's parent over Israel boycott

    Florida won't put any state money into the parent company of Ben & Jerry's unless it reverses a decision to stop selling ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday. The Republican governor said the State Board of Administration added London-based Unilever to its list of “scrutinized companies” that boycott Israel. This means that if Ben & Jerry's position on Israel is not reversed in 90 days, Florida will not invest in or contract with Unilever or its subsidiaries.

  • Olympics-Taiwan's medals revive debate over use of 'Chinese Taipei'

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -After Taiwan beat China in the badminton men's doubles final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday, gold medalist Wang Chi-Lin made a Facebook comment that cast a spotlight on a contentious debate on the Chinese-claimed island: "I'm from Taiwan". Wang's team competes at the Olympics as "Chinese Taipei" at the insistence of Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of "one China" and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the democratic island under its control. But with its first gold in badminton plus nine other medals and counting, Taiwan's best-ever Olympic performance has revived an old debate on the island over the practice by international organisations of referring to Taiwan as Chinese, and whether the island should compete under the name "Taiwan".

  • Ice cream goes upscale with Kraft's mac & cheese, Dogfish Head IPA flavors

    This summer consumers are flocking to these ice cream collaborations.

  • Tyson Foods, Microsoft mandate vaccinations, U.S. automakers mask up

    (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc, Microsoft Corp and Detroit's Big Three automakers joined a growing list of U.S. companies that are fast changing their vaccination and masking policies as the Delta variant triggers renewed pandemic restrictions. Microsoft said on Tuesday that all employees, vendors and guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter its U.S. buildings, while meatpacker Tyson Foods said it is mandating vaccinations for its workforce. "We did not take this decision lightly," Tyson Chief Executive Donnie King said.

  • Biden Fed Pick Pits Powell Against Liberal Push for Regulation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has a tough decision in choosing the next Federal Reserve chair: Play it safe by giving Jerome Powell a second term or take a chance on a liberal like Lael Brainard, who would please progressives in Congress yet potentially agitate Wall Street.Either path offers speed bumps for the White House. Powell would likely sail to Senate confirmation, giving the Biden administration a significant bipartisan win. Financial markets would likely remain calm, but Biden woul

  • 13-Year-Old Aspiring College Football Player Hopes to Catch Arkansas Coach's Eye with Bill

    Bear McWhorter already has his sights set on becoming a Razorback.