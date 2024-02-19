'We can't trust the water': Some village of Cleveland residents say they have dealt with brown, 'fishy' water for years

Seven years ago, Scott Eckelaert started to notice brown, fishy-smelling water coming out of his faucets.

The small village of Cleveland in Manitowoc County — population of about 1,600 — has been Eckelaert's home for 20 years.

When he first reached out to village officials about six years ago, Eckelaert said they made him feel like he was the only one with this problem.

This summer, Eckelaert posted about his home's discolored water on the village's community Facebook page for the first time. That's when he realized that searching the word "water" on the page brings up multiple comments and photos of residents complaining of the same thing.

In response, Eckelaert says the village council offers hydrant flushing, which is the quick release of water from fire hydrants. But it takes as little as a few days for the discolored water to come back, he says.

"We can't trust the water," he said.

Village of Cleveland resident Scott Eckelaert sent this photo to village manager Stacy Grunwald in June 2023. The top cup is cold water from the kitchen sink, the middle cup is hot water from the kitchen and the bottom is water coming from the faucet in the bathroom, according to Eckelaert.

Village resident Brian Smith, who lives about 2.5 miles west of Eckeleart, told Public Investigator that the brown or yellow water has stained his clothes and appliances.

Smith said he has reached out to the village about his water every couple months over the past 10 years, although his last call was made over a year ago.

"I don’t let my kids drink the water," said Smith. "I actually buy bottled water and only use water to shower."

That's not the only water issue bothering Cleveland's residents.

Water bills for village residents are set to increase by more than 65% in April to compensate for new infrastructure, according to the village's water utility. One of the goals of the project, which began in 2020 and was completed last year, was to replace all water pipes in the village in an effort to improve overall water quality.

Smith said that his water bills are already unreasonably high, at roughly $100 a month.

"I'd move because of the water bills if I could," he said.

DNR has tracked discolored water complaints since 2007, but assures residents it is likely only an aesthetic issue

State and local officials have offered up a number of reasons for the water’s occasional color and smell.

The Department of Natural Resources has been tracking complaints of discolored water in Cleveland since 2007, mostly on the west side of the village. DNR field operations director Kyle Burton said the cause is usually stagnant water in the village's distribution system. When water is not regularly moving through pipes, sediment can build up.

The problem is most likely purely aesthetic, Burton said.

The water that Eckeleart says smells "fishy" and coats water softeners with "brown gunk," is, by law, tested annually for contaminants. According to the village's most recently available 2022 test, the water is in compliance with DNR safety standards.

In response to Eckelaert's safety concerns, the village also tested a sample of his tap water for coliform and E. coli last year. According to a report completed by Badger Labs in August, neither bacterium was present.

More: Anyone on a public water system can check if their water passed its safety test. Here's how.

Like the DNR, local officials also attributed the issues to stagnant water created at the end of the village's water distribution system.

In an interview in January, Stacy Grunwald, Cleveland's director of village services, said village officials have received six complaints since 2019, all from residents who live at a "dead end" on the water system.

There isn't a widespread water quality issue, Grunwald said, and most problems are reported on a street called Meadowbrook Drive.

"This one little group of houses," added Grunwald. "It's not even like the whole west end of town. It's just one (road)."

DNR spokesperson Molly Meister said those complaints have generally been consistent with water main breaks, which are holes or cracks in the underground pipes. The village's recent project to replace the water mains was in part to reduce such breaks, said Meister.

Village of Cleveland resident Scott Eckelaert emailed a photo of his tap water to village public works director Chris Jost and village manager Stacy Grunwald in July.

Chris Jost, the village's deputy director of public works, said the village increased hydrant flushing in July 2022 to twice a month for houses on Meadowbrook Drive.

For those who do not live on Meadowbrook Drive, like Eckelaert and Smith, Grunwald said the village works with homeowners to increase hydrant flushing as needed. She said the most recent village-wide hydrant flushing was in November 2023.

Regarding the smelly water, Jost said that is often caused by the anode rod in the water heater decaying and reacting with the water.

However, Eckelaert said the fishy smell comes and goes, and it doesn't depend on the temperature of the water.

Public Investigator to test faucet water for manganese, other metals

Despite the reassurances, Eckelaert remains concerned about the lack of explanation for his water's appearance, and said neither the flushing nor the improvements to the water system have helped.

Both the smell and the discoloration are unpredictable, without any "rhyme or reason," he said. Since August, Eckelaert said the water has only been brown a handful of times. Over the summer, he said the discolored water would last for days.

"That's what's frustrating," Eckelaert said. "Something will just come in out of the blue and then go away. Then come back."

The uncertainty has impacted his wife's mental health, he added, as she wonders what she's bathing in or what she's making her coffee with.

Smith, who lives on the opposite end of the village of Eckelaert, said his most recent spell of brown water was last month.

Eckelaert took a photo of his kitchen sink water in a white bowl in order to show the water's discoloration in August 2023.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point groundwater specialist Kevin Masarik agreed with officials that discoloration could be caused by a dead end on the water pipe system, and that the brown or yellow color is often just an aesthetic issue.

However, he pointed out that it can also cause other problems, such as staining and odor.

Masarik also said testing for bacteria isn't the only way to determine if the water is safe.

Upon viewing videos and photos of Eckelaert's discolored water, Masarik told Public Investigator that the brown water could be caused by high concentrations of manganese.

According the state Department of Health Services, manganese is a naturally occurring mineral needed to form healthy bones and heal wounds. However, the DHS says high levels can affect the nervous system, especially for infants and people over the age of 50.

While manganese doesn't usually pose a safety risk, Masarik said it would be worthwhile to test residents' water separately from the required annual water safety tests. The yearly test is taken from the source of the water system, he explained, not straight from residents' faucets.

To provide clarity for village residents, Public Investigator ordered water test kits from a certified lab in Wisconsin that will scan Eckelaert and Smith's water for 32 metals, including manganese, as well as pH levels — one sample when the water runs clear, and one sample when it runs brown or yellow.

Due to the water quality's unpredictability, it is unknown when the discolored water will reappear in order to be tested.

After questioning, village officials propose new plan for Eckelaert

On Jan. 31, a few weeks after Public Investigator interviewed village officials about the water issues, the village's deputy director of public works reached out to Eckelaert with another potential solution.

In an email to Eckelaert, Jost said he believes the longtime resident's water is coming from two separate locations, which may be causing sediment to be "stirred up."

In hopes of clearing up the water, Jost said this year he plans to shut a water valve so Eckelaert's water only comes from one direction.

In the meantime, Grunwald said the village's engineering firm, the DNR and Wisconsin Rural Water Association will continue to work together to identify the cause of the issue.

"We're not dropping it," Grunwald said. "We'll keep taking data and we'll keep trying to figure it out for these few homeowners that are affected by this."

As for the cost increase in water bills, Grunwald said it will pay off in the long run.

"Failure to invest in the system would result in higher costs," Grunwald said, "and more disruption of service in the long term."

Quinn Clark is a Public Investigator reporter. She can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Quinn_A_Clark.

