Who can — and can't — vote in Florida's presidential preference primary?

This year is a big election year with lots of dates to keep track of.

The first election taking place in Florida is the presidential preference primary, but only Republicans will be heading to the polls.

Confused?

Here's what happens before you head to the polls for the November general election.

What is the Florida presidential preference primary?

The presidential preference primary, also known as the PPP, is part of how political parties select presidential candidates.

In the PPP, voters registered with Florida's major political parties — defined as Democrats and Republicans — vote for the presidential candidate they want to represent their party in the November general election.

Who decides which candidates will appear on the presidential preference primary ballot?

The candidates that appear on the PPP ballot are designated by the Florida Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Florida.

What happens after the presidential preference primary?

After the PPP, the decision over who will represent the party goes to delegates.

Political party delegates nominate the preferred presidential candidates at each party’s national convention.

The party then decides at the convention which presidential candidate will represent their party on the November general election ballot.

Who will vote in the March Florida presidential preference primary?

Only registered Republicans will vote during the presidential preference primary on March 19.

What candidates will be on the Republican ballot on March 19?

The following candidates will be on the presidential preference ballot, though many candidates listed may have suspended their campaigns or withdrawn from the race.

They "officially are required to remain on the ballot," according to the Leon County elections office.

"A vote cast for any candidate appearing on the ballot will count as a vote for that candidate in this election."

Sample ballot for Florida's presidential preference primary

Can't see the sample ballot? Open in a new browser.

Why won't Democrats vote in the Florida presidential preference primary?

The Florida Democratic Party nominated Joseph R. Biden Jr. as its only candidate and chose him for this November's ballot last year, so there will be no presidential preference ballot for voters registered with the Democratic Party.

Can you vote if you're not a registered Democrat or Republican during the presidential preference primary?

No. The presidential preference primary is only for registered Democrats and Republicans to select the candidate of their choice before a final decision is made at the party's convention.

If you are registered with a minor party or no party, you will not receive a ballot in the PPP.

What is the registration deadline to vote in the Florida presidential preference primary?

The deadline to register to vote or update your party affiliation for the presidential preference primary is Feb. 20.

Other Florida election dates in 2024

Primary election: Aug. 20

General election: Nov. 5

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida PPP March 19 election: Only Republicans to vote. Sample ballot