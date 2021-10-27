Can't wait for Black Friday 2021? Shop these early deals at Walmart, Best Buy and more

Black Friday 2021 is nearly upon us and big name retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and more have already started offering savings.

We're getting closer and closer to the holiday season, which means everyone is waiting for Black Friday savings on appliances, technology, toys and more. During the annual sales event—the biggest shopping holiday of the year—shoppers can find the best discounts of the year from Best Buy, Apple, Target, Amazon and more. This year, Black Friday lands on Friday, November 26, but we’re already seeing several retailers—including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart—hosting early Black Friday 2021 deals.

Below, we break down everything you need to know about the upcoming event, including the best early Black Friday 2021 deals, where to shop, what deals to expect and shopping advice.

What are the best early Black Friday 2021 deals?

The Apple AirPods Pro are one of the many popular products available for deep discounts in honor of Black Friday.

Anticipating stock and supply chain issues, several retailers are offering early Black Friday 2021 deals in October.

For instance, Best Buy and Walmart are hosting early Black Friday deals on tech, home and fashion pieces. Meanwhile, shoppers can snag several Amazon deals on a wide range of products, including Apple AirPods, during the retailer's Epic Deals event. During this sale, Amazon will have both weeklong discounts and one-day sales.

Below, we rounded up the best early Black Friday 2021 deals from stores like Best Buy and Walmart.

Plus we've rounded up several early sales from Leesa, Uniqlo and others. All of the sales have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re the best prices available on the web right now.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will be emphasizing online shopping.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Keep an eye on your favorite shopping outlets for when they release their own Black Friday deals.

Black Friday falls on Friday, November 26, 2021. Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, November 29, 2021. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2021 sales start?

Tuft & Needle makes our favorite mattress in a box and you can get that with bedding accessories for 15% off this season.

Broadly speaking, Black Friday starts as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. Last year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

With ongoing supply chain issues, we expect to see stores start their sales sooner and end them later. This year, we’re already seeing some retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, offer up Black Friday-caliber deals.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Get your holiday shopping done as soon as you can because these Black Friday deals won't last forever.

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 29, 2021. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some bargains stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals do we expect during Black Friday?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the many pieces of top-tier tech on sale at Best Buy right now.

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday will have your needs covered.

What stores offer Black Friday 2021 deals?

Nearly every retailer from big box stores, like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target, and start-ups, like Leesa, Casper and Our Place, offer some sort of promotion during Black Friday.

How do I prepare for Black Friday?

Ahead of Black Friday, make a list. Keep in mind that Black Friday offers some of the best prices during the year, so it’s a good idea to shop for everyone on your shopping list.

During Black Friday, we expect retailers to limit the availability of the very best doorbuster deals. When these deals become available, they could run out quickly.

To ensure that you’ll be able to checkout with ease, make sure your shipping and payment information is up to date at the retailers you intend to shop. Be aware of how much cash back your credit cards will net for each retailer, or if there are benefits you’d like to use (for instance, some credit cards offer extended warranties for certain products purchased).

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can sign-up for a free, month-long trial. The subscription is $6.49 for students and $5.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance. For everyone else, an Amazon Prime subscription will cost $12.99 per month, or $119 per year. This subscription gets you free two-day shipping, plus tons of other benefits, including Prime Gaming, Prime Video, and access to Amazon’s Lightning deals.

If you're planning on shopping Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the optimal time to start or renew your Prime membership would be Monday, November 1. However, we recommend shopping early this year to avoid any supply issues.

