'We can't wait': Immigration advocates worry time is running out to pass a pathway to citizenship

WASHINGTON – Glo Choi never thought he would fly.

Buying a plane ticket. Going to the airport. Sitting in a plane. Landing in a new city in just a couple of hours. It all seemed like just a dream.

Choi, 29, is undocumented. He thought his immigration status would keep him from the simple pleasure of being able to take a trip by air, of being able to visit friends and family.

But last week, Choi hopped on a plane from Chicago to Washington D.C., where he stood on a stage in Lafayette Square and spoke before hundreds of immigrants, activists and allies urging President Joe Biden and Democrats to include a pathway to citizenship in the budget reconciliation package.

Glo Choi, 29, pictured in Lafayette Square on Oct. 7.

“When I first joined the (undocumented) community, I didn't know that there was more than just dreaming. I thought dreaming was just something I did at night when I wanted more than the shambles that I was living with on a day-to-day basis,” he said from stage. “I didn't know that there was more to life than that. But now I want to live. I want to do more than dream.”

Choi is one of millions of people living in the United States without legal status who are in limbo as Democrats struggle to reach consensus on sweeping immigration reform.

Congressional Democrats in recent weeks have faced several setbacks to including immigration proposals in Biden's $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, and advocates say time is running out to pass comprehensive reform before next year's midterm elections.

“We can’t wait,” said Alonzo Washington, chief of federal policy for CASA, an immigrant's rights organization. “ ... Now's the time that Congress and the president and vice president have to make citizenship for all a reality in this country.”

Activists are also growing frustrated with the progress, openly questioning whether Democrats and Biden have the political will to deliver on the campaign promises they made related to immigration.

“What I want to make clear to people is that just because Biden is president, it's not like all undocumented people are just like ‘OK, I'm good,’ ” said Bruna Sollod, a DACA recipient and communications director for United We Dream.

Story continues

A push to use reconciliation as a vehicle for immigration reform

In their effort to include a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants in the budget reconciliation package, Senate Democrats last month presented two proposals to Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough. MacDonough, a nonpartisan, unelected staff member, determines whether policies included in the reconciliation package abide by the Senate's Byrd Rule, which states only policies that have a direct impact on the federal budget can be included in reconciliation process.

The first proposal included a pathway to citizenship for farmworkers, essential workers, immigrants with Temporary Protected Status, and Dreamers, who are undocumented individuals brought to the United States as children. MacDonough rejected the proposal, saying in her ruling that the policy impact outweighed the budget impact.

Days after that ruling, Democrats presented MacDonough with a second plan that would have changed an immigration registry date that could have led to a pathway to citizenship for millions. That, too, was rejected.

The options to move forward on immigration reform are limited, and many advocates and Democrats see the reconciliation process as the best options in a divided Congress. They have urged Democrats to ignore MacDonough's rulings and include the pathway to citizenship in the bill.

“This is the closest that I feel the movement has been to ensuring a pathway to citizenship happens,” Choi said in an interview with USA TODAY, noting Democrats control both chambers in Congress in addition to the White House.

Immigration activists rally near the White House on October 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group demonstrated for immigration reform and urged President Biden to authorize a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Dozens of immigrant rights organizations have also hosted demonstrations outside the Capitol and the White House, where progressive lawmakers have made speeches supporting immigration reform in the reconciliation package.

“I’m not gonna let any damn parliamentarian tell me how to do my job," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said at a rally on Sept. 30, vowing to find a way to include immigration in the package.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a moderate Democrat from Arizona who has been at the center of discussions on the reconciliation bill, was recently confronted by a handful of immigration activists urging her to support a pathway to citizenship in the package. The small group followed the senator from the classroom to a bathroom across the hall.

"We knocked on doors for you to get you elected,” an activist is seen saying to Sinema in a video posted by LUCHA, a grassroots advocacy organization. “Just how we got you elected, we can get you out of office if you don't support what you promised us.”

Sollod said that while Republicans have come to the table on immigration in the past, there seems to be no bipartisan support for immigration reform this time around. Reconciliation puts the power in the hands of the Democrats, she said.

“If Democrats walk away without delivering citizenship this year, they have only themselves that are responsible for that,” Sollod said. “American citizens who are voting in 2022 and 2024, they're not going to remember the parliamentarian. They won't know her name. They'll just remember, did this happen? Did citizenship get delivered or did it not?”

“I think we're at a real turning point in terms of, can the Democrats show the American people that they can deliver on their promises,” Sollod said.

Biden’s messaging stays the same but advocates worry about willpower

As Democrats continue to find a path forward, Biden has repeatedly said he supports reform and a pathway to citizenship. But some advocates think Biden's words haven't been enough, and are waiting to see if he will use his leverage to force Congressional action.

On Day 1 of his presidency, Biden outlined what he would like to see in sweeping immigration reform legislation, including a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.

That legislation was never brought up in Congress.

The House earlier this year passed two separate bills that would offer a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and farmworkers. But those bills have yet to be brought up in the Senate and face little chance of passage there.

But in late July, the president surprised advocates by telling reporters “we should include in the reconciliation bill the immigration proposal.” Biden has not commented specifically on the Senate parliamentarian’s rulings, however.

Days before the parliamentarian's second ruling, Esther Olavarria, deputy director for immigration at the White House’s Domestic Policy Council, told Bloomberg Government that “all of our eggs, all of our effort is in the reconciliation process.” However, she noted other options, that would provide protection from removal and allow employment authorization, are on the table if immigration reform is not included in the reconciliation bill.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing last week that Biden and Democratic lawmakers are "absolutely committed" to passing immigration reform, but that they will "have to press forward and work to find the vehicle." Psaki did not expand on what those other options could look like.

"What these activists are doing is great," Psaki said. "They're out there advocating for putting in place long-overdue reforms. We agree they need to be put in place, and we need to keep pressing to get the job done."

The Biden administration in the meantime is trying to temporarily protect undocumented migrants.

The Department of Homeland Security announced in late September that it was taking steps to "preserve and fortify" the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, and would exercise “prosecutorial discretion” for undocumented individuals who came to the United States as young children.

While some advocates maintain that Biden has said all the right things, many believe the administration’s actions have fallen short.

Biden earlier this year during a rally in Georgia was heckled by protesters calling on him to end private detention facilities, including those that house immigrants who have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"There should be no private prisons, period, none, period," Biden said, agreeing with the protesters. "They should not exist. And we are working to close all of them."

Sollad noted that Biden has yet to eliminate private detention facilities that are used to detain immigrants. Advocates have argued that many immigrants have experienced abuse and poor conditions in privately ran detention facilities.

Biden has also kept in place a Trump-era policy called Title 42, which allows Customs and Border Protection to expel immigrants to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Immigration activists have been critical of Biden's use of the policy. A judge last month ordered the Biden administration to stop expelling migrant families under the policy.

“Has the president done enough up until now? In my view, he has,” Frank Sharry, executive director for America’s Voice, said of getting immigration reform passed through reconciliation.

But Sharry noted the moment of truth will come in a couple of weeks.

“Will he do enough when push comes to shove, if push comes to shove, if the parliamentarian rules against protections for immigrants, and Democrats have the majority in the House and Senate and reconciliation goes through, will they use their power to make sure it happens or will they hide behind the parliamentarian advisory opinion?” Sharry said.

Immigration activists rally near the White House on October 07, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group demonstrated for immigration reform and urged President Biden to authorize a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Do Democrats have a Plan C for immigration reform?

Democrats haven’t given up fully yet to try and get some protections for undocumented immigrants in the reconciliation package.

While lawmakers aren’t looking into trying to get a pathway to citizenship in the package, they are looking into a parole option for individuals who don’t have legal status who arrived in the United States before Jan. 1, 2011. Parole would protect millions of undocumented people from being deported and also allow them to work in the United States.

But some advocates maintain that a pathway to citizenship is the only option, and that parole does not go far enough. Sharry said there is overwhelming support by the American public to offer a permanent, legal pathway for undocumented immigrants.

“Republicans have been ruthless in their exercise of power in order to represent their people,” Sharry said. “We want the Democrats to be ruthless in their exercise of power, so that they deliver for their people."

Some lawmakers have also said they will not support the reconciliation bill if immigration is not included.

Reps. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y, Chuy García, D-Ill., and Lou Correa, D-Calif., wrote in an op-ed last week that “it would be morally reprehensible, fiscally irresponsible and a grave disappointment to every single undocumented immigrant in this country for this Congress to once-again leave our most vulnerable immigrant communities behind — and we simply won’t stand for it.”

Despite advocates and some Democrats saying they want the parliamentarian’s decision to be overruled, Psaki said during a press briefing last week that “it is not just waving a magic wand.”

“In order to overrule a parliamentarian, it is not just waving a magic wand,” she said. “It requires a majority of votes in the Senate, and it requires the vice president.”

People like Choi are hopeful lawmakers will see the people who are being affected by immigration legislation being stalled.

“There is no right way (of immigrating to the United States) when we're talking about survival and opportunity and what's best for our communities,” Choi said, whose family immigrated from Seoul, South Korea, to the United States in 1996 on a visa.

His family, Choi said, overstayed its visa after his sister was diagnosed with autism. He said his family stayed because his sister has access to better care here but also noted she can't access all the care she needs because they are undocumented.

“At the end of the day, it was really tough being here," he said. "Because we're undocumented, we can't get access to a lot of resources. So that's why I'm here fighting for it, for her, for people who are voiceless who can't be here today.”

Choi said he hopes he can put trust in Biden and his allies on Capitol Hill to finally see immigration reform passed.

“I think too many times our communities have been told and promised, and yet we're still left without citizenship,” Choi said. “It's a matter of, yes, I want to be able to trust you. But when we're still undocumented, it's really hard to take that to heart. We need to see those promises really being put into action.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Immigration reform: Advocates worry reconciliation Biden's last chance