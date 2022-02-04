'It can't get any worse': Elderly couple describes life in a bombed-out village in eastern Ukraine

The Shklyar's are some of the last residents of Nevelske, a village in east Ukraine where years of fighting have left them without running water, electricity or neighbors.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Families of missing Ukrainian fighters cling to hope

    A mother’s tears for her lost son.Anton left his home near Kyiv seven years ago to fight Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine.Nadiia Makarenko has not heard from him since.Anton, then 24-years-old, left his home in Kalyta on February 1, 2015. He travelled 500 miles to the Donbass region to join the Ukrainian forces battling the rebels.Nine days later, Nadiia says, his army jeep was ambushed. However, she refuses to believe her son is dead. “He wasn't there. Even though they already knew, the commanders, there were some that had passed, but Anton just 'wasn't there.' Just 'wasn't there.' They didn't find him, so you understand? They didn't find him, not near the vehicle, nowhere else."She believes Anton is being held as a prisoner of war.Ukraine's ombudsman says separatists are holding 314 Ukrainians, including 44 soldiers. A further 258 people are classified as missing in action in the east. Anton Makarenko however is not among them.Darya Morozova, who deals with prisoners' rights in rebel-held Donetsk, said her side in the conflict was seeking the release of 94 people held by Ukraine.When asked if Russia had information on Ukrainian soldiers held by the rebels, the Kremlin said "It's not like that. Russia has nothing to do with this in general".In the search for her son, Nadiia has appealed to the army and the Security Service of Ukraine - known as SBU - the government and the rights ombudsman."You know, when we were in the presidential office, in the State Security Service, the official responsible for POWs was replaced. They literally said: Dear Mothers, you will not know anything about the whereabouts of your children until they are on our territory. That's it, the case is closed."Nadiia has fought in courts to have Anton recognized as a prisoner of war and included in lists for possible prisoner exchanges.According to one court ruling, he is being held in captivity. To the SBU, he is missing in action.For others, he is buried in eastern Ukraine.But for Nadiia, there is still hope. "For me, the war still continues, how it all ends, I don't know. But Denisova said three days ago on television that there are still 400 prisoners there.""I still have this feeling that any moment, the door opens… I know it won't be like this. I know it won't be like this. There will be questioning, and all of that. But I know he will come home for sure. I think this is the only outcome. It can't happen in any another way."

  • American Express CEO defends hybrid working, saying it makes no sense for people to trek into the office 'just to sit on Zoom'

    Steve Squeri discussed his hybrid-working views on the day that American Express asked New York-based staff to return to the office from March 1.

  • Beijing exults in Games' return, but many merely shrug

    The Games coincide with the start of the Lunar New Year

  • High blood pressure in younger adults linked to midlife brain changes

    Research Highlights: Younger adults (ages 20-40) with high blood pressure had brain changes by midlife (average age 55) that may increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life or over time. These changes were similar across all races and...

  • Column: Get comfortable with college players being paid

    Jimbo Fisher should have leaned into it. Instead of going off about rumors that a multimillion-dollar, booster-funded NIL program is behind Texas A&M's monster recruiting class, the Aggies' coach could have injected some sanity into the current panic sweeping college football. Everyone involved needs to come to grips with this new reality for college football to transition into its next iteration.

  • U.S. House set to pass sweeping vote on China competition bill

    The U.S. House of Representatives was expected to pass on Friday a multibillion-dollar bill aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China and boosting U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, despite Republican opposition. Passage would send the measure for negotiations with the Senate on a compromise, which would have to pass both chambers before it could be sent to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature. The House bill includes $52 billion to subsidize semiconductor manufacturing and research, as shortages of the key components used in autos and computers have been exacerbated by supply chain bottlenecks, and $45 billion to ease supply chain problems.

  • A hopeful sign? Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks go on

    When the U.S. and NATO rejected the Kremlin’s security demands over Ukraine last week, fears of an imminent Russian attack against its neighbor soared. Although more than 100,000 Russian troops still hover near Ukraine and weeks of talks have led to no major concessions by either side, at least Russia and the West keep talking, and for some experts that’s a reason for cautious optimism.

  • Revealed: Trump reviewed draft order that authorized voting machines to be seized

    Then president, during contentious December 2020 meeting, also agreed to appoint Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate fraudSign up to receive First Thing – our daily briefing by email Trump during his rally to supporters before the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January. Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters Weeks after the 2020 election, Donald Trump reviewed a draft executive order that authorized the national guard to seize voting machines and verbally agreed to appoint Sidney Powell, a cam

  • It's not Russian propaganda to oppose Ukraine joining NATO

    It's not Russian propaganda to oppose Ukraine joining NATO

  • Pelosi says U.S. athletes should not anger 'ruthless' Chinese government at Olympics

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the United States has a moral duty to condemn China's rights abuses but she urged U.S. athletes not to risk angering the "ruthless" Chinese government, a day before the opening of the Beijing Olympics. Pelosi, speaking at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing, said the International Olympic Committee "turns a blind eye" to Beijing's rights violations.

  • Alzheimer's drug company to cut workforce in half, pay off exiting execs

    Lump-sum cash severance payments to President, CEO and board chair Casey Lynch and Chief Scientific Officer Steve Dominy — two founders of the company — will total nearly $1 million.

  • An increase in cruise ships docking at Port Milwaukee is bringing $6M to help accommodate the traffic

    The port is receiving a $3.5 million grant to help expand maritime infrastructure to accommodate larger cruise ships, Gov. Tony Evers announced.

  • 'Jackass' Johnny Knoxville vows 'revenge' after Sami Zayn kicked his face out of Royal Rumble

    After joining WWE's Royal Rumble TV event, Johnny Knoxville gets tossed from the competition by rival Sami Zayn. But he's plotting "revenge."

  • Scientists race to gather winter data on warming Great Lakes

    What's happening in the Great Lakes during those long, frigid months when they're often covered partially or completely with ice? “We've been ignoring winter on the Great Lakes for so long,” said Ted Ozersky, a lake biologist with the University of Minnesota Duluth, who announced the “Winter Grab” expedition Thursday. Crews from more than a dozen U.S. and Canadian universities and government agencies will make their way onto frozen sections of lakes Erie, Huron, Michigan, Ontario and Superior during the week of Feb. 14.

  • January 6 committee member says Trump 'absolutely' tampered with witnesses by dangling pardons for riot defendants

    "And I think the question is more for my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, is where are they? Do they support this?" Rep. Pete Aguilar said.

  • Marvin Lewis says he was interviewed for job he wasn't getting with Panthers

    Reports were that the Carolina Panthers were hiring John Fox in 2002, but they spoke to Marvin Lewis anyway as Brian Flores lawsuit sheds light on NFL

  • Rapper TDott Woo Dead at 22 After Being Shot Outside His Brooklyn Home

    TDott Woo, a rising rapper in the music industry, has passed away at the age of 22 after succumbing to his gunshot wound injuries.

  • Mom forgets it’s picture day, sends 3-year-old to school wearing unfortunate shirt: ‘If you ever thought you were a bad mom’

    Some TikTokers thought the photos were hilarious — but others had very strong opinions about what was written on her T-shirt.

  • Goons Drag Reporter Away on Live TV at Beijing Games Opening Ceremony

    NOS/TwitterThe Beijing Winter Olympics are officially underway—but, before the Opening Ceremony even finished on Friday, Chinese authorities proved to the world once again that it won’t tolerate any kind of free press.In an extraordinary clip from Dutch broadcaster NOS, one of its reporters who is in Beijing to cover the Games can be seen being manhandled by a security guard sporting a red armband. The reporter, Sjoerd den Daas, attempted to carry on his broadcast while being grabbed and yelled

  • Victoria Beckham Has Eaten the Same Meal Every Day for the Past 25 Years

    Every. Single. Day.