Canterbury: First bison conceived in rewilding project is born

The birth of the first bison conceived on the site of a groundbreaking rewilding scheme has been announced.

This takes the number of animals in the herd near Canterbury, Kent, to six.

A calf born as part of the project in October 2022 was the first in the wild in the UK in thousands of years. But that calf was conceived in Ireland.

A spokesman for Kent Wildlife Trust said this birth was the "best present" for conservation charities "proving the success of the bison project".

The matriarch of the herd, a 19-year-old European bison, fell pregnant shortly after the bull arrived from Germany in December 2022.

She gave birth to the male calf in mid November.

The European bison is the closest living relative to ancient steppe bison, which once roamed Britain.

The rewilding project is taking place in West Blean and Thornden Woods, near Canterbury.

It was launched in July 2022 as a partnership between Kent Wildlife Trust and Wildwood Trust.

The project is the first of its kind in the UK and intends to act as a blueprint for others to run similar wilding initiatives in the future.

Hannah Mackins, bison and conservation grazing ranger, said: "She is an amazing mum and we are so proud of her.

"This joyous addition to the herd demonstrates the project is making excellent progress in species recovery by supporting this vulnerable species."

After World War One the number of European bison had fallen dramatically, and the species was on the verge of extinction.

Mark Habben, from Wildwood Trust, said: "Bison were brought back from the brink of extinction following catastrophic persecution.

"These animals have been selected from the most diverse genetic lineage in order to establish this internationally important herd.

"This young calf will play a valuable role in further securing the future of European bison."

Now the herd is growing, work is beginning to install bison bridges, crossing points that will offer the giant herbivores full access to the 200 hectare woodland, while providing a vantage point to give visitors to the forest an opportunity to spot them.

