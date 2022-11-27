Canterbury man arrested in connection with armed robbery on Martha's Vineyard

Nov. 27—A Canterbury man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a bank on Martha's Vineyard nearly two weeks ago.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, three masked men rushed into the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury, Mass. The men were also wearing gloves and had handguns, according to a news release.

Omar Johnson, 39, was arrested around 8 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop in New Haven, Connecticut, according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office.

Multiple agencies including Mass. State Police, Tisbury police, New Haven police and the FBI took part in the arrest.

Johnson was charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

Another man, Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, Mass., was arraigned on one count of accessory after the fact, to wit, armed robbery.