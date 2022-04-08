Canterbury School teacher arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior with 16-year-old boy

Lee County Sheriff's deputies arrested a former Canterbury School teacher on charges of lewd and lascivious battery for having oral sex with a 16-year-old.

Thomas Deane, 30, of Bonita Springs, worked as a history teacher at the Canterbury School, a private college prep school in Fort Myers.

He is next due in court on May 9.

Deane does not appear on the Canterbury School website directory of faculty and staff. According to reporting by WINK and Fox News, Deane was listed on the site as a history teacher until after his arrest.

Thomas Deane was arrested April 6 on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Katie Tanner, the director of strategic communications for Canterbury School, told the News-Press via email that "this individual is no longer employed at our school."

"We have been assured by law enforcement that this matter did not involve any of our students," Tanner said. "The school will not be commenting any further. We defer to law enforcement for further comment on this matter."

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office arrest notice, Deane initially connected with a 16-year-old boy on Grindr, a meet-up app for LGBTQ people, in December. They then moved their conversations to Snapchat, a messaging and photo- or video-sending app where content automatically deletes itself after a certain period of time.

In February, the boy's mother reported to the FBI that her son was the victim of a sex crime in Bonita Springs, where Deane lives, per the arrest report. Detectives interviewed her son in March, who said he had met Deane on Grindr and that later Deane fondled him underneath his clothing and that they had oral sex.

The report did not indicate where the boy and his mother live.

The 16-year-old said the two communicated via Snapchat and telephone, per the arrest report.

Deane was arrested and booked into Lee County Jail on April 6 on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior and promoting sexual activity of a victim younger than 16, but older than 12. Deane was released the following day on $200,000 bail.

According to News-Press and Naples Daily News records, this is the second time in as many years a teacher with ties to Canterbury was accused of sex crimes, albeit not Canterbury students.

In 2020, news broke that Josephy Comperchio, 66, was accused of sexually abusing two of his former students at a Catholic school in Michigan during the 1970s.

Comperchio, then a 66-year-old Fort Myers resident, faced six counts of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. News-Press records indicate he taught at Canterbury for about eight years, ending in June 2020.

Kate Cimini is an investigative journalist covering Florida. If you would like to share your story with The News-Press or The Naples Daily News, contact her at (239) 207-9369 or email kcimini@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers Canterbury teacher arrested for oral sex with 16-year-old boy