Canton adopts zoning regulations; rules for kennels, animal shelters draw comments

Feb. 19—CANTON — Following a public hearing Wednesday, the Canton Town Board unanimously passed its long-awaited updated zoning regulations.

Three people spoke during the public hearing.

Debra Bridges, who, along with her husband Styles, owns the former Maple Ridge Kennels, now the home of No Dogs Left Behind, spoke out against the new kennel regulations.

"I am here, once again to comment on section 70-59, pertaining to kennels and animal shelters. This section contains vague and unenforceable terms," she said. "For example, facilities must operate without generating noise that 'unreasonably interferes with the peace, comfort and convenience of the neighbors.'"

Bridges said the section was considerably longer than other sections and unduly targeted kennels and shelters over other land use types.

She said the board had taken what should have been part of the application process and made it part of the law.

"We encourage you to review this section and compare it to surrounding municipalities that have reasonable, simple and enforceable zoning laws," she said.

She said if the regulations are left as is, it could cause legal issues for the town.

Margaret Mauch read a letter from Amy Thompson, the owner of the Canton Animal Clinic.

She said she was concerned about the proposed definition of a veterinary hospital/clinic.

"I do not believe there needs to be exclusions of the other animal-related services that many clinics provide to support their clients," Thompson wrote.

She said she was concerned the new law would deprive her of expanding services at her clinic.

Lawrence Seeger spoke out about people who opposed the No Dogs Left Behind operation.

"A small group of Not In My Backyard activists are apparently resorting to any means necessary to keep Jeff Beri and his No Dogs Left Behind enterprise from operating in the town of Canton," he said. "Their coordinated effort to generate multiple specious complaints on intolerable dog barking can only be logically viewed as an intentional exaggeration."

Seeger, who lives near Langdon Corners just up the highway from No Dogs Left Behind, said most of his neighbors agree that there is no nuisance noise from the kennel. Seeger said the noise of cows, farm machinery and dogs barking is common in a rural setting.

The board took up the issue at the start of its regular meeting following the public hearing.

"We've been working on this for a long time," Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said. "This is the fourth public hearing, and there has been a lot of true grit and time spent doing this process."

The zoning regulation came about because of a comprehensive plan approved by the town and village of Canton and the village of Rensselaer Falls in 2019.

"The board has listened and done its due diligence," she said.

"It is almost impossible for this board to entertain all the possibilities that could come up in a zoning situation," Council member Randy Brown said. "We have listened to what people have had to say and we have adjusted things."

Brown said the time to vote had come and the Zoning Board of Appeals could handle what the regulations did not.

"At some point, we have to move on," he said.

James Smith said he had attended between 40 and 50 meetings on the zoning regulations since the planning started.

"It was a long process," he said. "There's things in that I am not excited about. There are things in there I am very excited about. There was a lot of give and take."

Smith said they were fortunate to have hired Monica Ryan, formerly of River Street Planning, Troy, formerly of River Street, to lead the project.

Ryan, who has since moved on to a job with the New York State Department of State, continued to work on the project after she changed jobs.

"I am proud that we maintained the integrity of the process," Ashley said. "That's what we were elected to do."