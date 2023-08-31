Canton area BBB issues warning over Stark County-based asphalt company

CANTON ‒ The Better Business Bureau is warning people about a Canton-based asphalt paving company after two Cleveland-area homeowners complained about high-pressure sales tactics and deceptive pricing.

The BBB has given an 'F' rating to A Team Asphalt, which is registered with the state as being located at a home in Canton.

In addition to the two recent complaints from Fairview Park, BBB Serving Greater Cleveland and BBB Serving Canton Region & Greater West Virginia found that the owner who registered "A Team Asphalt" as a trade name in Ohio last year has been connected to other asphalt and paving scams.

The BBB found that owner and partner were ordered to pay $33,400 in restitution to former customers and a $10,000 state penalty after the New York Attorney General's Office won a 2017 case against Tri-State Paving.

According to a news release from the BBB:

A Fairview Park resident reported that A Team Asphalt approached his family. The consumer told the agency the company had a dump truck loaded with asphalt and was working on his neighbor’s driveway. The customer told BBB the company offered to pour their extra asphalt for $7 a foot, to which the customer agreed. But when he checked on the job, the price went to $7 per square foot, raising the cost from $700 to more than $10,000.

The consumer stopped payment on the check and contacted the BBB.

In 2022, another Fairview Park resident reported being approached at home by a man who said he had extra tar and needed to use it up. Although the customer said he couldn't understand everything the visitor said, he heard that he would be charged $10 a square foot for 764 square feet of coverage.

When the homeowner said he could not afford $7,000, the contractor asked what they could afford.

"I was scared and upset because the work had already started," the consumer said. "I told him I could give him around $2,000."

After the contractor agreed to accept that amount, the resident approved a $1,700 payment from their bank account and paid $200 with their credit card. The resident's granddaughter approved a $600 payment from her bank account and gave the contractor $260 of her tip money. The customer and granddaughter later learned the contractor had taken $780 from the granddaughter's account.

A call Thursday to A Team Asphalt went unanswered.

To avoid becoming a victim of a scams or high-pressure sales, BBB advises:

Don’t make decisions at your doorstep.

Research companies before making a decision. Ask for references from past customers and check out the company’s business profile at bbb.org.

Pay by credit card when possible. Fly-by-night scammers prefer cash.

Don’t fall for deceptive sales tactics. Scammers typically use high-pressure sales tactics or report they can give a great deal because they were already working in the area and had leftover supplies.

Get contracts and receipts. Keep a written record of quotes and payments in case these are disputed or the company tries to renegotiate prices after work has started.

Check licensing and local laws. Many cities require a solicitor’s permit if a contractor solicits work door-to-door. Check with your local police department to see if the company is registered. Other municipalities may require contractors working in the city to register with a zoning department first. Check local laws, licensing, and permit requirements.

