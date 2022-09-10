Canton-area law firms prevail in $25 million suit pitting Oberlin College against grocer

Craig Webb, The Repository
·2 min read

It took years, but it looks like the case of a small-town grocery store against Oberlin College is over.

The case dates back to 2016 when a family member of the namesake Gibson's Bakery and grocery store chased down and tackled a suspected shoplifter who was a student at the college.

The incident prompted a series of protests and boycotts alleging the store was racially profiling the students involved in the incident because they were Black.

Three students ended up pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges related to the theft and subsequent scuffle.

Gibson's sued the college a year later, arguing it fanned the baseless racial flames and some of its staff even encouraged the protests. The college also ordered its suppliers to not purchase goods from the store that traces its history back to 1885.

This March 5, 2013 file photo shows a student riding a bicycle on the campus of Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio. The 9th District Court of Appeals upheld a $31 million judgment on Thursday, March 31, 2022 against Oberlin College that had been awarded to Gibson's Bakery and Food Mart that successfully claimed it was libeled by the school after a shoplifting incident in November of 2016.
This March 5, 2013 file photo shows a student riding a bicycle on the campus of Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio. The 9th District Court of Appeals upheld a $31 million judgment on Thursday, March 31, 2022 against Oberlin College that had been awarded to Gibson's Bakery and Food Mart that successfully claimed it was libeled by the school after a shoplifting incident in November of 2016.

Two Canton-area law firms

Stark County-based firms Krugliak, Wilkins, Griffiths & Dougherty and Plakas Mannos filed a lawsuit a year later on behalf of the Gibson family, which was awarded a jaw-dropping $44 million in compensatory and punitive damages from a Lorain County jury.

The case has been kicked around on appeals including the 9th District Court of Appeals in Akron ever since.

But this week the Ohio Supreme Court said it would not hear a final appeal of $25 million judgment that had been reduced from $44 million during the appeals.

The original amount awarded by the jury was the largest defamation verdict in Ohio history.

"Our firm, Plakas Mannos, along with co-counsel firm Krugliak Wilkens, were pleased to be able to be successful in the David v. Goliath battle against the College, which hired five law firms and more than 20 attorneys in this legal odyssey," lead counsel Lee Plakas wrote in an email.

Plakas noted the legal case has been featured in stories in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and numerous other media, including "CBS News Sunday Morning."

Oberlin College issued a statement expressing disappointment in the final result.

“The issues raised by this case have been challenging, not only for the parties involved, but for the entire Oberlin community,” the college's statement said.

The Krugliak firm said it is disappointing that the case took so long and some of the Gibson family members did not live to see its resolution.

"It was a monumental victory for small businesses," the firm said in a statement. "It also serves as a reminder that the truth still matters and that even those with much power and influence must be held accountable for their conduct."

A Repository staff writer contributed to this report.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton firm prevails in $25 million suit against Oberlin College

