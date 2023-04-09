Canton Chamber honoring five area businesses with Excellence Awards

Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

CANTON − The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce is handing out its Business Excellence Awards to five area companies.

The winners of the 30th annual awards, which were announced Thursday, are:

AultCare Health Insurance

FreshMark

Marathon Petroleum / Canton Refinery

Vern Dale Water Experts

Williams Toyota Lift

Two businesses also obtained special recognition. ZCath Manufacturing received the MAGNET Manufacturer of the Year award, and Family Life Home and Health Services received the Stark County Minority Business Association's Business of the Year award.

Anyone can nominate a for-profit company for the award regardless of whether the business is a chamber member, said Dennis Saunier, president and CEO of the chamber. A 17-member business excellence committee at the chamber selects the winners.

"It can be a large business. It can be a small business, but what it represents is a business that has been innovative, that has grown, that has shown sustainability over the years," he said.

The company's community involvement plays a small role, but the awards mostly are based on "business acumen," Saunier said. The manufacturing and minority business awards are chosen in conjunction with the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET) and Stark County Minority Business Association.

"They're all very deserving," Saunier said.

The chamber will host a dinner and ceremony for the award recipients May 11 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Canton. Tickets are $70 and can be reserved by calling Megan Stangelo at 330-458-2053 or by visiting cantonchamber.org.

