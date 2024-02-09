Canton City Engineer James Benekos to step down, Chris Barnes to take his place

CANTON − James "Jim" Benekos made it clear when he was hired as Canton's city engineer that he would hold the post only temporarily until a successor was ready.

Now, two years later, Benekos says his time is up.

Benekos, an engineer since 1985, has notified city leaders that he plans to step down as city engineer, effective Feb. 24. He will stay with the department as a senior engineer, earning $116,850. Assistant City Engineer Chris Barnes will be promoted to city engineer.

Service Director John Highman Jr. lauded Benekos, who had been working in the city's water department, for stepping in to lead the engineering department in April 2022 when Dan Moeglin left to become the executive director of the Stark County Park District and the city struggled to find a successor. Highman said he's also grateful that Benekos is willing to remain with the department where he can continue to lend his expertise on city projects.

“Although (Benekos') tenure as city engineer has been relatively short, his impact has been great,” Highman said. “… He’s a fantastic engineer who is super creative.”

Benekos, who previously served as the city engineer for North Canton, Massillon and Norwalk, oversaw the relocation of a city salt dome that had been sitting atop an aquifer, the expansion of the city impound lot and the construction of the sanitation department’s building on 30th Street NE. He also helped to realign the department’s organizational structure, including creating a clear second-in-command and successor to the engineer. Previously, three employees held the title of assistant engineer and each managed a separate aspect of the department.

"It’s been great," Benekos said. "I was ready to retire and wasn’t looking for (a new job). But the people there are just super to work with."

He spoke highly of Barnes as his successor, saying he's watched Barnes' confidence grow as he's taken over more administrative tasks.

"Chris is very capable and ready to take over," he said.

Chris Barnes is Canton’s new city engineer

Chris Barnes, who has worked for the Canton City Engineering Department since 2006, will become Canton's city engineer on Feb. 25. He succeeds James Benekos, who will become a senior engineer for the department.

Barnes, who has been in engineering since 1996 and with the Canton Engineering Department since 2006, admits he wasn’t ready to take over the department when Moeglin left. As one of three assistant engineers, the Lake Township resident specialized in stormwater projects and had little experience in the other aspects of the engineering department when he was tapped briefly as interim city engineer.

“When I first stepped in as interim city engineer two years ago, it was nerve-wracking,” said Barnes, who previously worked for the Stark County Engineer’s Office, Stark County Regional Planning Commission and ARCADIS. “I felt overwhelmed. I felt unworthy.”

Over the past two years, Barnes, who was promoted to second-in-command under the department's restructuring, has broadened his responsibilities within the department, including taking over the tracking of the various revenue sources and how they apply to the department's different projects.

“I’ve gained the experience and confidence, and it’s gotten to the point that I feel ready to do this,” said Barnes, who will earn $120,000 a year as engineer.

Barnes said he looks forward to working with Mayor William V. Sherer II on projects to help boost the appearance and functionality of neighborhoods. Another goal is to lead the engineering staff with clear expectations and consistency to put them in the best position to serve the city well.

“I love working for Canton and I plan to retire from here,” Barnes said. “I’m excited by the opportunity.”

Highman is confident that Barnes' transition to engineer will be seamless.

“He’s more than ready to step in,” Highman said. “Chris is going to do great.”

Reach Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: James Benekos to step down as Canton engineer, Chris Barnes promoted