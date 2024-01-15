Canton community celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert speaks Monday at the 49th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration held at the Edward "Peel" Coleman Center in Canton. He served as the keynote speaker.

CANTON − Back when the fight for civil rights was in full flower, teenagers and college students emerged as a vanguard, becoming Freedom Riders, leading lunch counter sit-ins, braving fire hoses and filling up local jails as they sang songs of freedom.

"What About the Children?" was the central theme of Monday's 49th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the Edward L. "Peel" Coleman Center.

The event was sponsored by the Leila Green Alliance of Black School Educators.

Canton City School Superintendent Jeff Talbert, this year's keynote speaker, challenged the audience to become "champions and advocates for children," noting that King's legacy and his struggle for equality and justice are intertwined with the well-being of the community's youngest members.

"'What About the Children?' compels us to reflect on processing the question of how we are preparing our children to navigate the world and fulfill their potential," Talbert said. "Dr. King's dream has brought us to this mountaintop where we can now see the possibilities and potential of our young ones. But here's the thing: We've still got work to do to make sure that we as a community don't slip back."

Talbert said King's vision offers unwavering guidance in shaping the minds and spirits of the community's children.

Jeff Talbert: 'I was reminded of the struggles of my parents and the world that they live in'

"Dr. King called us to action and to embark on the collective journey to safeguard and nurture the potential of our children," he said. "I am a product of the power of education and the opportunities that the work and sacrifices of Dr. King and so many others have afforded many children in my generation.

"As I prepared for my message today, I was reminded of the struggles of my parents and the world that they live in, which is so different than our world today. Yet, through shear grit and determination, they were aiming to create opportunities for me. And they are the reason I stand before you today as the superintendent of Canton City Schools.

"My journey is a testament to the transformative power of education."

A graduate of Timken High School and Muskingum and Ashland universities, Talbert is a former McKinley High School principal. He returned to the district in 2020 after serving seven years as superintendent of Alliance City Schools. Prior to that, he was an assistant superintendent in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District and superintendent of Osnaburg Local Schools.

Talbert, 53, said he grew up at a time when "Every child was the business of everyone."

"As a kid riding the RTA bus as they called it back then, I knew I had to be on my best behavior," he said. "Because I didn't want the neighbor to call, or one of my parents' friends to call my house, or worse yet I don't want them to step in for my parents and dole out that discipline."

"And if they did step in, they're going up to discipline me and call my parents and told them that they did it. My parents didn't run down the street and chastise them. What they did they do? They would give us a little more for making them step in and for making myself their responsibility. "

'Bad policy takes away opportunity.'

Talbert added that the adults in his life kept him busy and engaged.

"Every sport there was out there, I had to do," he recalled. "Every summer camp, every activity. Sunday school. Sunday morning, afternoon service. Prayer meeting. Vacation Bible school, senior choir practice, mass choir practice, play practice. They made me work, not for someone else, not for money. I didn't get an allowance. I had to work so that I learned the value of hard work."

Talbert said there are myriad ways in which people can advocate for children, including vigilance.

"We champion the rights and opportunities of our children by supporting organizations and programs that exist to give our children opportunities," he said. "Whether we support them by donating our time and our efforts or by providing financial assistance, we champion the rights and opportunity by paying attention to what's happening politically, seeking to gain understanding of how policies would and can impact the opportunities that are available to our children. Folks, we have to pay attention, because bad policy takes away opportunity."

He also challenged parents to be more responsible and accountable.

"We champion the rights and opportunities for our children by accepting responsibility and being accountable," he said. "Accepting responsibility for ourselves and being accountable and holding our young ones accountable. We have to eliminate what I call BCD: Blaming other people. Complaining about our current situation. And defending our practices."

"We have to be open to change. Yes, times are hard, but showing up on time and doing the best you can every day cost you nothing. Again. We've got to be accountable. We've got to hold our kids accountable and stop blaming folks for our situation. ... As educators mentors and guardians of the next generations, it is our solemn duty to instill in our young ones, not just critical thinking skills that enable them to (navigate) the world but also the character traits that will guide them through."

Talbert said advocating for children helps to fulfill King's mission.

"Parents, educators, civic leaders, community members, we all play a critical role in shaping the experiences and opportunities available to our children," he said.

Talbert added that King's dream is still viable.

"Dr. King's dream, his vision for the world, where the content of one's character speaks volumes more than the color of their skin is still alive," he said. "Let us honor his memory by being the role models our children deserve by showing them that disputes are resolved, not with fists or words of provocation, but with dialogue and empathy."

Community awards handed out at event

Guests included Canton Mayor William Sherer II, and U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron.

"Dr. King showed us that persistent, non-violent leadership was the key in moving our society forward," Sherer said. "He believed that non-violence is the way of life for courageous people. He spoke of understanding in order to defeat injustice. This year's theme 'What about the Children?' rings true, as they depend on all of us to provide a safe stable environment for them to learn and grow.

"We must continue creating tomorrows and educating our children towards their own path of success, whether it's a path towards college or a career as an electrician, or even, maybe, an ironworker. Our community must set the table that we can always enter together."

Sykes noted that she joined King's church, Ebenezer Baptist, while studying law in Atlanta.

"Because I am the first Black person to serve Ohio's 13th Congressional District in Congress, and the first (Black) person to represent Stark County in Congress, I am the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.," she said. "It is our responsibility, the adults in the room to ensure that the children in this community have the ability to live out their American dream right here at home in Ohio's 13th District."

The celebration also recognized five people for their contributions to the community.

April Chenault-McLeod, a Canton City School District counselor, received the Community Education Award. Community Service Awards were given to Sam and Joanne Malene from St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church; Tina Stevens, founder of Inspiring Youth Not Afraid of Success, and the Rev. Gilbert Cater, a longtime community leader and activist.

