Canton, community leaders react to grand jury decision

CANTON − A grand jury's decision not to criminally charge a Canton police officer who fatally shot a city man evoked a mix of responses from city and community leaders ― all of who expressed sympathy for the man's family.

They learned of the grand jury's decision Wednesday after an announcement from Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone. It followed months of investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) into the fatal New Year's Day shooting.

James Williams, 46, was killed at his home in the 2300 block of 10th Street SW when officer Robert Huber fired at Williams through a wooden fence without apparent warning. Williams was firing an AR-15 into the air to celebrate the new year, according to his family.

Community leaders seek change, peace

Stark County NAACP President Hector McDaniel said the organization expects to provide a statement in response to the grand jury's decision within the next 48 hours that will recommend changes for local law enforcement.

"We don't want to just blatantly respond to how we feel," McDaniel said. "How we feel is important, but being factual and trying to help bring about change, it requires a more calculated kind of response to the press and to the community."

The Rev. Walter Moss, who was appointed to the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board for Stark County, declined to offer specific comment about the grand jury decision but did express sympathy for the Williams family.

"I always feel for the family and their loss," said Moss, who also directed the former Stark County prosecutor's Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV).

Moss added that he hopes any protests in response to the decision will be peaceful.

"I don't have a problem with people protesting as long as they don't tear anything up," he said. "I don't think the family would approve of that."

City officials offer condolences

Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei reiterated that the city had no involvement in the case after turning it over to BCI for a "full and unbiased investigation," the results of which were presented to the grand jury.

"There still remains the Canton Police Department’s internal disciplinary review, which will now be started immediately," he said via email, adding that a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Williams' family against the police officer and city is in the early stages of litigation.

"Our prayers go out to the family of Mr. Williams," Bernabei said. "We respect their loss and their grieving."

Councilwoman Chris Smith, who coordinated a statement co-signed by four other council members earlier this year that called for a swift investigation, said she was disappointed in the outcome. The grand jury heard evidence presented by the county prosecutor over two days.

"I really wish that I had read it or heard it because I would like to know their reasoning," Smith said.

She recognized the Williams family's loss of a husband and father and said she hopes the Canton Police Department's internal investigation will be more fair than the grand jury's decision.

"I really feel that there was no justice for James Williams and his family," she said. "There was no justice. I am disappointed in this system."

Council President William Sherer II noted that the decision rested with the grand jury and said his "thoughts and prayers are with the family."

"I believe that Canton (Police Department) will do their due diligence with their internal investigation," he added.

