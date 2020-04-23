Canton & Company White Paper Reveals How FQHCs are Dealing with COVID-19 and Preparing for the Future

Research and interviews with health center CFOs provide practical guidance for healthcare organizations today and post-pandemic

BALTIMORE, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton & Company, a leading healthcare growth and marketing services firm, today released a new white paper exploring the impacts of COVID-19 on the nation's Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) which function as a healthcare lifeline to more than 28 million Americans.

"FQHCs are vital to our healthcare system and have been among the most affected providers throughout the COVID crisis. We felt that understanding their response to the pandemic and their preparation for the future would yield valuable, tactical insights to help other organizations," said Dennis Tkach, PhD, Canton & Company's Chief Consulting and Research Officer. "Through our research, we found the mission-driven nature of FQHCs and an inherent culture of resilience contributed significantly to their approach and is shaping how they move beyond the crisis."

The white paper, Finding the Next Normal: FQHC Resilience During the COVID-19 Pandemic, explores the financial fallout, workforce impacts, and transition to virtual healthcare operations experienced by the FQHC market. It includes key considerations and takeaways valuable for any healthcare organization navigating these unprecedented times and searching for real-world examples of approaches that work.

