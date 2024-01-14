From Canton to Congress: Athina Lawson becomes press secretary for U.S. House speaker

CANTON − Athina Lawson visited Washington, D.C., for the first time during an internship program during college. From her very first tour, she knew she'd end up working there one day.

The 27-year-old Canton native recently stepped into a role as press secretary for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana.

Lawson grew up in Canton and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Louisville in 2014, working at Fishers Foods while in high school. She lived with her parents, Stacy and Michael Lawson, and brothers, Niko and Michael Lawson. She attended Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

“Canton will always be home,” she said. “When I reflect on growing up in Canton, there’s so many folks in the community that have had such an influence in keeping me true to the person I am today.”

'You knew she was going to do well no matter what profession she chose.'

Family friend and Canton Municipal Court Clerk of Courts Phil Giavasis saw an ambition in Lawson from an early age.

"You knew she was going to do well no matter what profession she chose," he said.

Giavasis went to church with Lawson and they later became neighbors. He wasn't surprised when she was hired as Johnson's press secretary.

"She's perfect for this job," he said. "I think they're very fortunate to have her and I look forward to her next move."

Lawson was not political growing up. It wasn’t until going to Washington for an internship in college when she discovered her affinity for politics.

“I realized that the work that I do directly impacts people,” she said. “It was my first time there and I remember doing a night tour of a monument and I just had a feeling; I knew I would end up in D.C.”

Lawson graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in political affairs. During and after college, she worked on several political campaigns and for state political officials.

She attributed her success to mentors in her career and her willingness to take risks.

'An opportunity only comes once to do something.'

One risk came early when she started working on a campaign right out of college. Because of the uncertainty of working on campaigns, Lawson lost her job just two days later. Without a backup plan, she hopped in a car to Washington.

“I drove to D.C. on a whim, and in three days, I just got coffee with so many different people," she said. "And within three days, I was able to get a job offer.”

She took that experience as a lesson.

“An opportunity only comes once to do something,” she said. “The risk is worth the reward.”

Even before college Lawson took risks. It was near the end of high school when she was waiting on an acceptance letter from Ohio State after submitting a late application. On the morning of her debutante ball, a Greek Orthodox tradition to celebrate graduates, she received her acceptance from the university. She didn’t tell anyone until the announcement at the ball.

“I think that I kind of surprised everyone,” she said. “It was the best decision.”

In her personal life, Lawson remains close with childhood friend Brooklyn McDaniels. The pair met in second grade and have a friendship of over 20 years. They have done everything together from vacations to attending the same college.

They have always cheered each other on, McDaniels said.

"I'm really thankful to have a best friend that is so brilliant and has been so supportive," she said. "She is my go-to, my confidante, my everything. I'm so proud to see her thriving."

Today, McDaniels works in New York City at TikTok, where she coordinates sports creators and partnerships on the platform. While living apart, McDaniels and Lawson stay in touch through social media and catch up on FaceTime between visits home to Canton and visiting each other in New York and Washington.

In her career, Lawson found opportunities by getting to know people and having close mentors such as Ohio State professor Amanda Girth and Lorraine Lewis, a former staffer for Sen. John Glenn. She said she is paying it forward by mentoring current interns in the Washington program she attended in college.

Lawson was director of public affairs at PLUS Communications before becoming deputy communications director for the House Appropriations Committee in 2023.

Taking on a new role as press secretary

Stepping into the job as press secretary to the House speaker has been a whirlwind so far, Lawson said, but she looks forward to working with Johnson and his team.

“I think it’s exciting to be able to help him advance his priorities and to be working for somebody who is trying to do a good job,” she said.

Her work for the House Appropriations Committee has helped prepare her to work for a divided Congress, Lawson said.

"This job [for the committee] has been the subject of a lot of debate, putting a budget forward is no easy task," she said. "I feel like the average American outside of D.C. has maybe a negative connotation when they think of what's going on. ... People do need to know that there are people working behind the scenes, there are elected officials that do care, and they are working to deliver for their constituents and making things better for folks, and that's not always the message that you hear most of the time."

As press secretary, Lawson acts as an official spokesperson for Speaker Johnson. She communicates often with national press and helps coordinate press conferences and delegation trips for the speaker.

She has support from her best friend as she finishes her second week on the job.

"[When she got the job,] I called her and she called me right back and we were screaming for like six minutes straight, so excited, so shook," McDaniels said. "I am so incredibly proud of her."

The new job will be a welcome challenge, Lawson said.

“It’s not going to be an easy job,” she said, “but I think I’ll be able to get it done."

