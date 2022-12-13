Canton council approves temporary budget for 2023

Canton City Hall

CANTON − City Council has approved a $328.4 million budget, including about $67.7 million for the general fund, to support city operations through the first quarter of 2023.

"Now, keep in mind this is only a temporary budget," Finance Director Mark Crouse said Monday during a finance committee meeting before the regular session.

The temporary budget is based on revenue estimates, he said, and likely will change before the final 2023 budget is approved. Under state law, the city must pass a final annual budget by the end of March.

Crouse presented a summary of the budget and answered council members' questions for about 30 minutes. Among the highlights is a decrease from this year's $72.2 million general fund budget.

Crouse said expenses that won't reoccur next year include an additional $500,000 for street paving; $500,000 for a city salt storage building; a $1.5 million advance from the general fund to the comprehensive plan for a $5 million Hall of Fame Village loan; and $2.1 million for upgrades to Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium.

"For that project, we will be receiving a refund from the ARPA program because we used revenue loss for that," he said about the stadium.

Canton also expects to receive an additional $30 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money in 2023, according to Crouse's presentation.

He said the city's "bigger funds" in the 2023 budget include $22.3 million for the Water Department, $29 million for the Sewer Department, and $9.4 million for the Sanitation Department.

"Those are very similar numbers to what we budgeted in 2022, and we will adjust those accordingly once we pass the final budget," Crouse said.

Other action

City Council accepted two grants received by the Canton Fair Housing Office from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). One grant of $10,000 can be used for special enforcement expenses, such as legal assistance, security and technology. The other $30,000 grant can be used for outreach, advertisement and partnership with other entities to prevent housing discrimination, according to a council memo from Public Service Director John Highman.

Members of council and administration temporarily adjourned from the regular meeting into an executive session to discuss collective bargaining.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.comOn Twitter: @kbyerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton council approves temporary budget for 2023