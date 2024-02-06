Canton Councilman Kevin Hall to resign from his Ward 6 council seat

Canton City Councilman Kevin Hall, D-Ward 6, plans to step down from council on Feb. 16 to pursue his bid for Stark County commissioner.

Hall, who announced Monday his intention to step down on Feb. 16, is leaving council to launch his campaign to become a Stark County commissioner. The 55-year-old Canton native also is moving to Jackson Township where he and his wife purchased a home in October after being unable to locate a home or enough land to build a home in the city.

“It is a perfect time to take some of the things I have learned from the administration and other council members to the county level so we all can move forward together,” said Hall, a Democrat who is unopposed in the March primary and is expected to face Republican incumbent Richard Regula in the November general election.

Hall, who ran unopposed for council in the November 2023 general election, has served as Canton’s Ward 6 council member since 2017 when he was appointed to fill the seat vacated by former longtime Councilman David Dougherty who left to become clerk of council.

Kevin Hall was sworn in as Canton's Ward 6 councilman by Phil Giavasis in January 2017.

Hall, a Timken High School graduate who has worked at Abbott Electric for 37 years, has been an advocate for youth programs and recently helped secure council-approved funding for the Northeast Wellness & Business Center, which plans to offer educational programs and athletic activities for youths and adults this year.

“It’s a need,” said Hall, co-founder of Cork & Canvas on 3rd and who also owns multiple rental properties in Canton. “In my opinion, every quadrant should have some type of community center.”

Hall received a round of applause and well wishes from council members and Mayor William V. Sherer II, who served as council president for five years.

“I just want to wish you the best,” Sherer said. “It has been an honor serving with you, especially during my time on council. You will have my full support.”

Canton Ward 6 Councilman Kevin Hall listens as council members wish him well in his bid for Stark County commissioner. Ward 8 Councilman Richard Sacco sits to Hall's left and Ward 5 Councilman Robert Fisher and Ward 4 Councilwoman Chris Smith sit to the right.

Who will be Canton's next Ward 6 councilman?

Members of the Stark County Democratic Central Committee who live in Ward 6 will appoint Hall’s successor. Ohio law states the appointment must be made between five and 45 days after the vacancy occurs. Otherwise, council will be tasked with making the appointment.

According to the Stark County Board of Elections, only one Ward 6 resident — Patricia A. Dorosky — serves on the Democratic Central Committee. Dorosky, who previously sought the Ward 6 appointment, along with Ward 6 residents Nate Cooks and Ola Y. Lockett are on the March 19 ballot as unopposed candidates for the Democratic Party Central Committee.

Stark County Democratic Party Chair Dimitrios Pousoulides did not immediately return a message seeking information about whether the meeting to appoint Hall's successor would be held before or after the March 19 election.

Hall on Monday endorsed Cooks as the next Ward 6 councilman.

“He’s a lifelong Canton native and has seen the ups and downs,” Hall said of Cooks, whom he’s known for at least 40 years.

The person appointed to Hall’s seat will serve the remainder of his term, which expires December 31, 2025.

Reach Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

