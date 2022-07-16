Canton couple plead guilty to failing to report proceeds illegal gambling sites

Federal prosecutors have filed a motion seeking to complete the forfeiture of $241,266 in illegal gambling proceeds once stashed in a Louisville YMCA locker.

The request to U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi came Friday, a day after a Canton couple submitted guilty pleas in the case involving the operation of two "skill games" parlors in Plain Township.

The couple, as part of their plea agreement, withdrew their objections to the forfeiture in a 45-minute proceeding in U.S. District Court in Cleveland before U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent.

Federal Prosecutors Move to Lift Stay Order on forfeiture on July 15, 2022 by Robert Wang on Scribd

Jason Kachner pleaded guilty to two counts tax fraud by failing to report on tax returns the income from helping to operate two illegal gambling establishments from 2009 to 2018.

His wife, Rebecca Kachner, pleaded guilty to one count of defrauding the United States.

A statement issued by the Justice Department said the couple earned about $2.3 million from the illegal gambling businesses for about nine years, and they did not report all of the income on their tax returns.

The statement said the couple both face a maximum sentence of five years in prison for each count.

Others charged in skill games operations in Stark County

Court filings alleged that Jason Kachner partially owned and operated two illegal gambling businesses: Redemption Skill Games 777 at 2824 Whipple Ave. NW and Skilled Shamrock at 4225 Hills and Dales Road NW. Authorities said the two establishments had a total of 102 slot machines and both operations illegally gave out cash prizes.

Prosecutors dropped several charges against the couple. Those include conspiracy to operate the illegal gambling business known as Skilled Shamrock, operating the illegal gambling business Skilled Shamrock, conspiracy to operate the illegal gambling business Redemption, operating illegal gambling business Redemption and filing false federal income tax returns.

Federal felony charges including conspiracy to illegally operate a gambling business, operating an illegal gambling business and defrauding the United States remain pending against their co-defendants Christos Karasarides, Jr. and Ronald DiPietro.