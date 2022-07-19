Canton couple wounded in drive-by shooting; vehicle seen on camera prior to opening fire

CANTON – Police continue investigating a drive-by shooting Friday on Troy Place NW near Shorb Ave NW that left a couple wounded.

Video shows a vehicle driving past the shooting location before circling back and opening fire.

Drive-by suspect fires a gun Friday, striking a husband and wife on Troy Place NW.

According to police records, 25-year-old Austin Bay and his 25-year-old wife, Savannah, were standing outside their home in the 800 block of Troy Place NW speaking with a neighbor when a vehicle described as a silver Jeep drove by just after 9 p.m. and fired a single shot from the window.

Austin Bay, 25 of Canton, and his wife were shot during a drive-by shooting on July 15, 2022.

Austin was shot in the thigh.

"The bullet went all the way through my leg and the grazed my wife's leg," Bay told The Canton Repository.

"It was hard to walk for a couple days, and I still can't walk very far," Bay said.

The couple had six children between the ages of 1 and 7 inside their home at the time.

"It wasn't like this last summer," Bay said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact police detectives at 330-489-3144

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Couple shot during drive-by shooting at Troy Place and Shorb NW