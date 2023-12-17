Canton doctor convicted of fraud was a top prescriber of opioids, prosecutors say

BOSTON – A Canton orthopedic surgeon has been convicted of health care fraud by a federal jury in Boston, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Dr. Olarewaju James Oladipo, 60, of Canton, was convicted Tuesday of 10 counts of fraud.

Prosecutors called him one of the top prescribers of opioids in the state.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for March 12.

Oladipo was arrested and charged in March 2022.

Prosecutors said that from about January 2016 through December 2019, Oladipo defrauded health care benefit programs by falsely billing for patient visits. He used billing codes for more expensive services that were not provided, a practice referred to as “upcoding”.

Oladipo falsified medical records of patient visits to reflect examinations and services that were not performed, prosecutors said.

During the four-year period, Oladipo frequently billed for more than 60 patients a day and sometimes more than 90 patients a day. Many, if not most, of the visits on such days could have lasted only five minutes or less. However, Oladipo used billing codes that typically corresponded to longer visits.

He ensured this high flow of patients to his practice by prescribing powerful, highly addictive opioids at a rate that made him one of the top prescribers of such drugs in Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

The charges against him carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Prosecutors say Canton doctor was a top prescriber of opioids