Canton driver charged with murder, accused of running down man with car

CANTON ‒ A 45-year-old city man has been charged with murder, accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with his car and leaving the scene.

Matthew P. Colopy, of 4700 Carlton Ave. NW, is also charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Police Chief John Gabbard said Tuesday that Cateno J. Demetro, 41, died from his injuries after being taken to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital by Canton Fire Department medics.

Gabbard said officers were called at 7:55 a.m. Monday to the 1900 block of 48th Street NW for a traffic accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

"The vehicle had reportedly left the scene," Gabbard said in a press release. "On arrival, officers located a male victim in the roadway.

"Investigators have established that this was an intentional act, and are investigating the incident as a homicide. The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident," Gabbard said.

The police complaint filed in Canton Municipal Court says Colopy used his maroon 2012 Ford Fusion to hit and kill Demetro. The document accuses Colopy of trying to hide the car from law enforcement.

Colopy is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Canton Municipal Court.

Colopy is also accused in a case filed Sept. 18 by the Perry Township Police Department charging him with aggravated drug possession, LSD possession, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and speeding on Aug. 22. The Perry Township case was bound over to the Stark County grand jury by Massillon Municipal Court.

This hit-and-run case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information related to the incident is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

