Canton Fire Department files attempted murder complaint following house fire

CANTON – A Canton man is facing an attempted murder charge, accused of hitting a woman with a hammer and keeping her inside a fiery home, causing severe burns to 10% of her body.

Tyler McNair, 28, of Canton, was arrested Wednesday after a city Fire Department investigation.

McNair reportedly told the woman they were going to die together as fire spread throughout the home at 614 Marion Avenue SW on April 27, according to investigators.

According to arrest records, McNair bashed the woman with a hammer, causing her to fall and knock over a candle. The woman suffered severe burns and was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center Burn Unit in Cleveland.

McNair is being held without bond in the Stark County Jail and has a status hearing set for Monday in Canton Municipal Court.

