Canton firefighter resigns from post, pleads guilty to assault, trespass

CANTON − A Canton firefighter charged with burglary and assault after a confrontation with a coworker in June has pleaded guilty to assault and a lesser charge of trespass.

Victoria L. Carafelli, 27, climbed through a window in the 2100 block of Washington Boulevard NW to enter the home of another Canton firefighter, according to court records. She then struck the 32-year-old woman multiple times in the face, causing injuries that were treated at a local hospital.

Carafelli was arrested and released on a $25,000 bond and house arrest. She pleaded not guilty in August to charges of burglary, a third-degree felony, and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

More: Court coverageCortez Watson gets 23 years to life for June murder

The burglary charge was amended Wednesday to "trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present," a fourth-degree felony. Carafelli pleaded guilty the same day to the trespass and assault charges and informed the court that she'd been referred to the Stark County Honor Court's diversion track.

Carafelli's attorney, Samuel Ferruccio, said she apologized for her actions and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1. He declined to make any further comments at this time.

Carafelli was hired by the Canton Fire Department in March 2019 and received the Stark County Firefighters Association's "Paramedic of the Year" award in May. The city placed Carafelli on paid administrative leave after she was arrested, and she resigned on Sept. 20, according to Safety Director Andrea Perry.

Reach Kelly at 330-580-8323 or kelly.byer@cantonrep.comOn Twitter: @kbyerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton firefighter pleads guilty to assault, trespass