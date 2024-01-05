Canton firefighters battling apartment blaze on 17th Street NW
CANTON ‒ City firefighters say they are battling an apartment fire on 17th Street NW.
The blaze is at a complex at 133 17th Street NW just off Market Avenue N, according to a fire department notification sent at 2:09 p.m.
A photo released by the department shows flames shooting from the roof and a large plume of black smoke in the sky.
Additional details are expected to be released soon.
