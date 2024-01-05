Canton firefighters battling apartment blaze on 17th Street NW

Canton firefighters were battling an apartment blaze on 17th Street NW on Friday afternoon.

CANTON ‒ City firefighters say they are battling an apartment fire on 17th Street NW.

The blaze is at a complex at 133 17th Street NW just off Market Avenue N, according to a fire department notification sent at 2:09 p.m.

A photo released by the department shows flames shooting from the roof and a large plume of black smoke in the sky.

Additional details are expected to be released soon.

