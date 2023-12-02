Canton firefighters rescue woman, revive cat during house fire

Canton firefighters successfully revive a cat found lying unconscious inside house Friday during a fire on Tuscarawas Street E. An elderly woman also was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

CANTON – Firefighters rescued an elderly woman and revived a cat found unconscious in a house fire late Friday.

Firefighters were dispatched to 1941 Tuscarawas St. E for a structure fire at 11:37 p.m., Canton Fire Division Chief Steve Henderson said in a news release. There, they found light smoke on the first floor and a dead cat in a cage.

They also found and rescued an elderly woman from a second-floor window. They found a second cat, lying unconscious, and treated it for smoke inhalation. The cat was successfully revived and given to a relative, Henderson said.

The fire is considered accidental and it started inside near the front door. The damage was valued at $11,000 for contents and the structure.

Henderson said the woman was treated at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No firefighters were hurt. The fire remains under investigation by the Canton Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau.

