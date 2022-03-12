Canton landmark Patrick's Ice Cream closing

Patrick's Ice Cream, 1101 Cleveland Ave. NW, is up for sale. Ken Marsh, who has owned the stand for nearly 30 years, is retiring.

CANTON – Patrick's Ice Cream, a blue-and-white summertime landmark, is closing after decades of serving cones, milkshakes and coney dogs.

Admitting it was an emotionally tough decision, Ken Marsh, 68, said he's retiring, and is selling the business at 1101 Cleveland Ave. NW.

"It's very difficult just reading my past employees' comments (on Facebook)," he said. "We had a lot of fun. Patrick's was a fun place to work, and that was my goal — not just to work, but teach these kids how to work and have fun at work."

Asked what he'll miss most, Marsh said: "It's the neighborhood, it's the customers, and you become part of the community, and for me, it's been amazing, because over the 28 years (he owned Patrick's), I was fortunate to see the kids who rode their bicycles up and ate ice cream ... having kids who were now riding their bicycles up and eating ice cream."

Citing recent health issues, Marsh said he decided it was time to step aside from the ice cream stand.

Marsh said he's feeling well now, and will miss the customers and his employees, but "I want to enjoy life, (and the health issue) just kind of rang a bell for me that it's time to retire."

His outlook on life also changed after his brother died of cancer in 2006.

Marsh said he believes Patrick's dates to the 1950s or 1960s. He purchased the business 28 years ago. The business and property are up for sale through Cutler Real Estate and Realtor Mike Boylan, he said.

"It wasn't the economics," Marsh said. "Patrick's has always done well."

"My thought is that it keeps going as Patrick's," he added. "I hope so much that someone will buy it and continue with what it has done."

'Thank you for all the wonderful memories.'

Marsh's announcement on Facebook had received more than 250 comments as of noon Friday, with people sharing memories and wishing Marsh luck in retirement.

"Thank you for all the wonderful memories of me and my dad riding our bikes to Patrick's in the afternoon Enjoy your retirement!" commenter Heidi Gingerich wrote.

Fan Linda Joseph added: "Happy retirement Ken!! I’ve been going to Patrick’s since I was a little girl and took my little girl there as well. Will miss the fabulous treats we’ve gotten there for years!! Sad to see you go but enjoy your retirement!"

Chili-cheese fries were among the popular items at Patrick's Ice Cream stand in Canton. Owner Ken Marsh is retiring, and the business is up for sale.

Customers loved the shakes

Milkshakes and chili-cheese fries are among the customer favorites. Soft serve, hand-scooped ice cream, slushy floats, turtle sundaes and other food items were also on the menu.

"I get so many comments still that you had the best milkshakes and nobody's tasted like ours," Marsh said.

Flavors were many, including hot fudge. A 29-year-old Italian machine, different than what most other ice cream shops and stands use in the area, distinguished the shakes, he said.

"We had every flavor you could imagine," Marsh added. "If you asked for a flavor, and I didn't have it, I would get it for you."

"But last year it was hard to get flavors," he said of purchasing syrups during the pandemic. "The price increases were crazy, and just weekly things were going up. There was a period where you could not get a chicken breast from Tyson. I probably went six to eight weeks where it was not available."

Patrick's Ice Cream, 1101 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton, is closing and up for sale. The local landmark has served milkshakes and ice cream cones for decades.

Hall of Fame parades

Marsh, a Stark County resident and 1973 Jackson High School graduate, has a background in the food industry. He was food service director at the former Geauga Lake amusement park.

As a teenager, he worked at Frenchy's, a fast-food style restaurant at Belden Village Mall.

Marsh leaves Patrick's with memories to cherish.

"I think the (Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival) parade was probably one of the most exciting things you do," he said. "It was so nice because we were right there on the parade route, and everybody came to have fun. We stayed open all night ... and people camped out there and just had a fabulous time."

Patrick's offered both soft serve and hand-scooped ice cream. The ice cream stand on Cleveland Avenue NW near downtown Canton is closing and up for sale.

