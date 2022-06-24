Canton Local school board to meet to discuss conduct of board President Scott Hamilton

Canton Local school board members are (from left) Tom Kovesci, Rick Knight, Scott Hamilton, Annette Davis and Chris Cole.

CANTON TWP. – Two Canton Local school board members have called for a special board meeting to discuss the conduct of its board president.

Board members Chris Cole and Tom Kovesci have scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the performing arts center of Canton South High School at 600 Faircrest St. SE.

A notice announcing the meeting states the board may go into a closed-door executive session for the purpose of considering the investigation of charges or complaints against a public official.

It also states that action might be taken by the board and that the board may allow public participation.

The notice comes two days after board President Scott Hamilton struck a plea deal in Massillon Municipal Court to avoid a potential felony theft conviction.

Why was Scott Hamilton charged with theft?

Hamilton, who is in his seventh four-year term on the Canton Local school board, was found guilty of a misdemeanor theft charge on Wednesday after Tractor Supply Co. employees said he stole 166 bales of pine shavings from the Erie Street store during multiple trips between January and May. Court records show the total amount of merchandise taken is worth $1,031, which would have made the charge a felony without the plea agreement.

Hamilton, 60, who had pleaded no contest, must pay $1,031 in restitution to Tractor Supply Co., court fees, complete 40 hours of community service and stay away from the chain's stores.

Scott Hamilton left, the Canton Local school board president who was charged with felony theft, looks up to listen to staff from Tractor Supply Co. during a hearing June 22 in Judge Edward Elum's courtroom in Massillon. To his right is his attorney Daniel Funk.

Hamilton’s attorney Dan Funk has maintained that the accusation was a misunderstanding because Hamilton at times would load the wood chips into his truck first and then pay and other times he would purchase the pine chips first and then load them into the truck.

Funk said Wednesday that Hamilton agreed to the plea deal because he wanted to expeditiously resolve the matter. The attorney previously said Hamilton purchases the pine chips on a weekly basis for his mini-farm.

Following Hamilton's conviction, Cole posted a message to his school board Facebook page on Wednesday that called Hamilton's behavior "unbecoming of a school board member" and called for him to resign.

