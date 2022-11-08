Canton Local school board member heading to trial in case of stolen signs

Canton Local school board member Scott Hamilton, left was conivcated of a theft charge in June for stealing pine shavings from Tractor Supply Co. To his right is his attorney Daniel Funk. Hamilton is facing a new theft charge accusing him of stealing yard signs demanding his resignation from the school board.

CANTON – A jury trial has been scheduled for Canton Local Board of Education member Scott Hamilton, who is accused of stealing signs put up by a fellow school board member demanding Hamilton's resignation.

Hamilton's lawyer, Daniel Funk, appeared in Canton Municipal Court on Monday requesting a jury trial, which is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 20.

The 61-year-old Canton Township resident was charged by the Stark County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 21 with misdemeanor theft.

Scott Hamilton:Canton Local residents want Scott Hamilton to resign from school board amid pending case

According to court documents, Hamilton is accused of stealing multiple yard signs that demanded his resignation that were in Canton Township and the city of Canton. The signs read "Demand Scott Hamilton's resignation. Return integrity to our schools."

The signs were put up by fellow Canton Local board member Chris Cole. Hamilton and Cole developed a rift after Hamilton pushed for the non-renewal of a supplemental contract for Cole's wife, a volleyball coach at Canton South High School.

Hamilton was convicted of misdemeanor theft earlier this year in Massillon Municipal Court. He was charged with felony theft after taking bales of pine shavings from a Tractor Supply outlet in Massillon. He entered a no-contest plea, and the court found him guilty of misdemeanor theft.

He was ordered to pay $1,031 in restitution to Tractor Supply and court fees, complete 40 hours of community service and stay away from the chain's stores.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Canton Local board member Scott Hamilton to go to trial