Canton Local school board member Scott Hamilton facing new theft charge

CANTON TWP. ‒ Scott Hamilton, a Canton Local Board of Education member convicted of misdemeanor theft earlier this year, is facing another theft charge stemming from allegations he stole several yard signs calling for his resignation.

The new misdemeanor charge was filed by the Stark County Sheriff's Office in Canton Municipal Court. Hamilton's earlier conviction was in Massillon Municipal Court, and it involved the theft of bales of pine shavings from a Tractor Supply outlet in Massillon.

The person who made the complaint to sheriff's deputies is Chris Cole, a fellow member of the Canton Local Board of Education. Cole and Hamilton developed a rift when the latter led a move to not renew a supplemental contract for Cole's wife, a volleyball coach at Canton South High School.

Canton Local's Scott Hamilton accused of sign theft

"He just got summoned into court," said Maj. C.J. Stantz of the sheriff's staff. "It looks like we took the complaint and did an investigation."

The complaint alleges Hamilton on Friday "did steal multiple yards signs that were demanding his resignation."

The sign thefts allegedly occurred in Canton Township and the city of Canton.

"There is a group of us who don't want him on our Board of Education," Cole said. "We don't want a convicted thief that represents the interest of our kids in Canton Local. Mr. Hamilton decided to help himself to these signs we placed. He actually did it in front of a Canton city police officer."

When contacted, Hamilton deferred any comments to his attorney, Dan Funk. Hamilton has been on the Canton Local Board of Education for 25 years. This is his seventh consecutive term.

Canton Local school board member Scott Hamilton, left, was convicted of a theft charge in June for stealing pine shavings from the Tractor Supply Co. To his right is his attorney Daniel Funk. Hamilton is facing a new theft charge accusing him of stealing signs calling for his resignation from the school board.

Canton Local board previously asked Hamilton to resign

A majority of the Canton Local Board of Education in June voted in favor of a motion asking for Hamilton's resignation. That board vote was not binding, and Hamilton remained on the board.

When asked what the signs state, Cole answered, "Demand Scott Hamilton's resignation. Return integrity to our schools."

When Hamilton's case entered Massillon Municipal Court, it started out as a felony theft. Hamilton entered a no contest plea, and the court found him guilty of misdemeanor theft. The Massillon Law Department prosecuted that case. This new charge is to be prosecuted by the Canton Law Department.

The Massillon Municipal Court conviction "could impact sentencing (in Canton Municipal Court)," said Jason Reese, lead prosecutor for the Canton Law Department. "As a result of the past conviction, the penalty could be different."

Reese also noted that if Hamilton is convicted in Canton Municipal Court on this new charge, he could face some of the suspended penalty given out in Massillon, such as jail time.

"They would only do that if convicted here," Reese said.

