Canton man, 33, dead after early morning shooting

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON ‒ A city man is dead after he was shot early Tuesday morning.

City police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Eighth Street NE just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

When they arrived, officers found 33-year-old Adrian Armstead unresponsive in a hallway with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by Canton Fire Department personnel to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:22 a.m.

Police are seeking information about the crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 or the Stark County Crime Watchers.

