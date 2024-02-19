Canton man, 36, wounded after being shot early Monday; brother facing charges

CANTON ‒ Police said a 36-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot multiple times early Monday at a home in the 1400 block of 14th Street NW, between Fulton Road and McGregor Avenue NW.

The man's brother, 38, has been arrested, jailed and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence in connection with the shooting.

More: Police: No clear motive behind drive-by shooting in North Canton

Police Chief John Gabbard said officers were called around 2:40 a.m. They found the wounded man outside the house. He appeared to have several gunshot wounds.

The Canton Fire Department took him to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene.

The investigation continues. Anyone with any information regarding the crime is asked to contactthe Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent throughTip411 or the Stark County Crime Stoppers. Sign up for Tip411 at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Brother charged with shooting man on 14th Street NW in Canton