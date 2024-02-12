Canton man accused of casting porn from his phone onto TV at family restaurant

GREEN – A Canton man is accused of casting pornography from his smartphone onto a television at a restaurant filled with families and children.

The 30-year-old was charged Sunday night with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles under the age of 13, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Summit County sheriff's deputies responded to the restaurant on Massillon Road at 8:30 p.m. Three families — including six children ages 9 to 12 — went to the restaurant following a youth basketball tournament and reported seeing pornography on one of the televisions.

The parents contacted the Sheriff's Office. Detectives determined someone used their cellphone to cast the pornography onto the television. The suspect was taken to the Summit County Jail.

A news release didn't identify the restaurant.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton man accused of casting porn from his phone onto restaurant TV