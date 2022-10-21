Canton man arrested in death of 4-month-old son

CANTON – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Thursday night arrested a city man on charges related to the death of his infant son in September 2021.

Javion Milan, 24, was being sought by authorities on separate counts of murder, felonious assault and endangering children, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Canton police probe:Baby's death under investigation as homicide

Milan's arrest stems from an Aug. 31, 2021, incident in which Canton police responded to an apartment in the 2900 block of Rem Circle NE, where a 4-month-old boy was reportedly not breathing.

A man identifying himself as the baby's father had called 911, telling the emergency dispatcher that the child was not breathing and was unconscious. As a woman screamed in the background, the police dispatcher tried unsuccessfully to coach the man through resuscitation efforts.

The infant — Genesis Milan, born May 8, 2021 — died 10 days later after he was admitted to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

The Canton Police Department conducted an investigation regarding the baby’s injuries. Milan recently had been indicted by a grand jury, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Oct. 13.

Late Thursday night, the task force was able to locate Milan outside of his place of employment in Canton. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Stark County Jail.

"Members of the Canton Police Department, County Prosecutor's Office and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office worked diligently over the past year to bring charges against this suspect. Crimes against children are always especially heinous and members of our task force will work to ensure that people who commit such crimes are removed from society," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a prepared statement.

