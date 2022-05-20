Canton man arrested for possession of drugs, guns

May 20—CANTON — Keith J. McCauley, 36, of State Street in Canton, was arrested Thursday following a search of his residence by village police.

Police executed a search warrant at 5 State St., apartment 5, along with officers from the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, the New York State Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

According to a press release from Canton police, the search resulted in the seizure of several illegal guns, cash and drugs.

Officers seized two handguns, one of which had its identifying markings removed, an assault rifle and approximately 160 grams of methamphetamine, according to the police report.

Mr. McCauley has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon — one for possession by a convicted felon, one for possession of a defaced firearm and one for possession of an assault rifle.

He was arraigned in Canton Town Court before Town Justice Michael R. Morgan and was ordered held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility with no bail. Additional charges may be pending.

Mr. McCauley has an extensive arrest record with charges dating back several years. Charges have ranged from signing a false name to a lease to grand larceny.