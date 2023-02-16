Canton man charged with 21 counts of inappropriately filming girl

CANTON − A 32-year-old Canton man faces 21 felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Mikel J. Dillon of 2824 Fifth St. NW was arrested on warrants Tuesday and booked into the Stark County Jail. He's set to be arraigned sometime after 9 a.m. today in Canton Municipal Court.

A Canton police detective filed 21 criminal complaints that all said that around Feb. 25, 2022, Dillon "did create obscene material when he filmed Jane Doe, who is a minor, in a state of nudity" in Canton.

No one is yet listed as Dillon's attorney in court records. Further details on the case weren't immediately available.

