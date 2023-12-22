Canton man charged with attempted murder in connection with Aug. 8 shooting in park

CANTON ‒ An 18-year-old Canton man is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault in connection with an Aug. 8 shooting at Harmont Park.

A Stark County grand jury indicted Aries T. Cantu after Judge Rosemarie A. Hall transferred the case out of juvenile court. The defendant was 17 when he was arrested Aug. 16. The judge wrote that sending Cantu's case to adult court is mandatory under state law.

Each charge carries a specification that a gun was used in the offense.

The 19-year-old victim was shot twice at close range and suffered serious physical harm, according to the police complaint filed against Cantu. It says Cantu fled with the victim's cellphone.

In family court Aug. 17, Cantu pleaded not true, the equivalent of not guilty, to the same charges now lodged against him in adult court.

A call placed to the attorney who represented Cantu in Family Court was not immediately returned on Friday. He was offered the opportunity to comment on the indictment on behalf of the defendant.

The victim and the suspect lived less than a mile from the park at 2701 Harmont Ave. NE at the time of the incident. Police were called at 11:46 p.m. and arrived within a minute.

After the incident, police said the victim was shot in the upper chest when he had been walking in the area.

