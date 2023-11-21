Canton man charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with overdose death

CANTON ‒ A 33-year-old Canton man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Massillon man earlier this year.

Marcel J. Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

A county grand jury also indicted him on charges of cocaine trafficking, cocaine possession, fentanyl possession, drug possession and two counts of fentanyl trafficking. The drug possession charge alleges Thomas had a substance that was a combination of fentanyl and xylazine, an animal tranquilizer known on the streets at tranq and the zombie drug.

More: DEA warns of dangers of animal tranquilizer mixed with fentanyl

Thomas was booked into the Stark County Jail on Monday and remained there on Tuesday afternoon.

No attorney or phone number for Thomas was listed in court records for his case.

The Massillon man, 33, died May 2.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Marcel Thomas of Canton charged with involuntary manslaughter in OD